Etsomnia™ 159: Here Comes the Rain

It’s been kind of a wet week, but I don’t mind the rain. I’m a big fan of plants, so I understand that in moderation, rain is a very good thing. And sometimes, when I have just the right rain gear, I find myself looking forward to the rainy days! Of course, I know that we’re very lucky to live in a place that rarely gets too much or too little.
I’m especially fond of raincoats. Every spring and fall, I try to resist the urge to buy new ones (but I often fail). And of course, weather has often been the inspiration for artists the world over. Etsy is kind of the perfect place to shop for rain stuff. Lots of fun stuff to look at, and very few fails, if you can imagine!
On the bright side, if it were yellow, it would make a great cheese costume
These are rain boots?!? Seriously? Oh, wait. Purple Rain boots. Nevermind.
This hat has the added bonus of repelling more than just rain!
Poor Seattle. They deserve better weather. By UglyBaby
“Puddle jumpers.” You’d better be pretty sure of your long jump before attempting to wear these in the rain
While I respect the fashion, listing this as a waterproof rain vest is a bit misleading
A little off-topic, I know, but I just couldn’t resist! By BrunaAbreuHats
Yes, you could spend more than $100 on this thing, or you could just cover your umbrella with glue, head to Central Park, and wait
Felted rainboots? Can you imagine what they’d smell like once they got wet?
If I had a coat this lovely, I think I’d pray for rain! By SwingCoat
This terrible thing is made from pieces of other raincoats, presumably by Jame Gumb
Rainy days and hats made from 1960’s dinette set seats always get me down
“Camouflage” rain jacket. Maybe if you’re trying to blend in with raw sewage. Or pond scum.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
November 2, 2017 at 8:14 am
You just never know what is going to get people to buy. Poor dog!
November 2, 2017 at 9:03 am
Sure, but Astro!
November 2, 2017 at 1:02 pm
There are many fuglier items in the selection this week but the item that made me think WTF was the felted boots. I mean, seriously? How could that ever be a sound idea? The feces smeared jacket was a close contender though. My kids are rooting for a Cosmo the Space Dog movie so they would love to dress a dog in that space suit. They’d have to abduct a dog, of course, so I shall not be showing them this blog post.
November 2, 2017 at 2:38 pm
I am thoroughly entertained by the mental image of them dognapping.
