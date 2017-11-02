Etsomnia™ 159: Here Comes the Rain

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s been kind of a wet week, but I don’t mind the rain. I’m a big fan of plants, so I understand that in moderation, rain is a very good thing. And sometimes, when I have just the right rain gear, I find myself looking forward to the rainy days! Of course, I know that we’re very lucky to live in a place that rarely gets too much or too little.

I’m especially fond of raincoats. Every spring and fall, I try to resist the urge to buy new ones (but I often fail). And of course, weather has often been the inspiration for artists the world over. Etsy is kind of the perfect place to shop for rain stuff. Lots of fun stuff to look at, and very few fails, if you can imagine!

