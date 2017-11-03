The Tiny Artist

Irene Malakhova identifies herself as a tiny artist. Though I haven’t met her, I suspect she’s referring to the size of her paintings, rather than her stature. She has been working for a couple of years now on a series she calls #tinycreaturesdays. They are awfully cute little things, and I would still love to hang them on my walls.
Her subjects make quite a parade of adorables; puppies, baby birds, woodland creatures and the like, alongside inanimate objects which she manages to make as lovable as her living subjects. And none of Malakhova’s paintings measures more than a square inch. Her level of detail on such a tiny scale is positively mind boggling.
You can follow Malakhova on Instagram, and you can buy her beautiful work in her Etsy shop.
All images property of Irene Malakhova.
November 3, 2017 at 7:38 am
I like the tiny paintings. And thanks to you, I am now following her on Instagram and browsing at her Etsy shop.
November 3, 2017 at 8:40 am
Excellent! I always love the tiny painters, but I’m especially enamored of her choice of subjects.
November 3, 2017 at 1:37 pm
Oh my…..she is good . This is delightful.
November 3, 2017 at 1:40 pm
So glad you enjoyed it.
November 3, 2017 at 2:38 pm
I love looking at these sweet paintings. She is incredibly talented.
