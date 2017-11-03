My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The Tiny Artist

by 5 Comments

Irene Malakhova

Irene Malakhova identifies herself as a tiny artist. Though I haven’t met her, I suspect she’s referring to the size of her paintings, rather than her stature. She has been working for a couple of years now on a series she calls #tinycreaturesdays. They are awfully cute little things, and I would still love to hang them on my walls.

Her subjects make quite a parade of adorables; puppies, baby birds, woodland creatures and the like, alongside inanimate objects which she manages to make as lovable as her living subjects. And none of Malakhova’s paintings measures more than a square inch. Her level of detail on such a tiny scale is positively mind boggling.

You can follow Malakhova on Instagram, and you can buy her beautiful work in her Etsy shop.

All images property of Irene Malakhova.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “The Tiny Artist

Leave a comment

  1. StellaKate Blue
    November 3, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I like the tiny paintings. And thanks to you, I am now following her on Instagram and browsing at her Etsy shop.

  2. bcparkison
    November 3, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Oh my…..she is good . This is delightful.

  3. roberta m
    November 3, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    I love looking at these sweet paintings. She is incredibly talented.

