The Tiny Artist

Irene Malakhova identifies herself as a tiny artist. Though I haven’t met her, I suspect she’s referring to the size of her paintings, rather than her stature. She has been working for a couple of years now on a series she calls #tinycreaturesdays. They are awfully cute little things, and I would still love to hang them on my walls.

Her subjects make quite a parade of adorables; puppies, baby birds, woodland creatures and the like, alongside inanimate objects which she manages to make as lovable as her living subjects. And none of Malakhova’s paintings measures more than a square inch. Her level of detail on such a tiny scale is positively mind boggling.

You can follow Malakhova on Instagram, and you can buy her beautiful work in her Etsy shop.

All images property of Irene Malakhova.