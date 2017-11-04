P!nk is at it again, and she’s better than ever. This is the gorgeous video for the first single off of her 2017 album, “Beautiful Trauma.” The song, “What About Us,” is a cry to the heavens about all of the groups whose rights are in danger these days, including immigrants, same-sex couples, minorities, and the like. And in wonderful P!nk form, she’s dancing and singing her feelings with all the power she can muster. The amazing choreography is by the Goldenboyz, known for, among other things, Katy Perry’s Superbowl halftime performance.

I’m especially pleased that although law enforcement is very visible throughout the video, they are watchers rather than bad actors. Law enforcement is so often portrayed in videos of this type as uniformly violent and warlike, and that’s only a segment of that population. I have been fortunate enough to have exceptionally kind, honorable members of law enforcement around me for my entire life, and I know that there are really good ones out there working for the same things as the rest of us. Kudos to P!ink and director Georgia Hudson for not further exacerbating an already fraught relationship between the police and the public.

And in case you missed it, or, like me, suddenly felt the need to watch it again, here’s P!nk’s first collaboration with Goldenboyz, “Try.”