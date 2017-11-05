NYC Dreams

Walking around Soho with my favorite shopping buddy, we stumbled upon an outdoor market. It was mostly handmade jewelry and small art (both pretty much irresistible for me), which I nonetheless managed to pick up, admire, and put back down. Aren’t you proud? But then we stumbled upon someone selling colorful original paintings and children’s books, and it was all so positive and colorful, I found myself unable to resist. The artist is Edie Pijpers, A.K.A. Edie Art, and her dreamlike paintings are truly remarkable. Many of them even feature Manhattan landmarks, which of course makes me extra happy!
Pijpers told me her work is all about mindfulness, and her books are intended to soothe both the adult reader and the child being read to. I bought two of her books, which I will be giving as baby gifts. I confess that before wrapping them, I read and enjoyed them both.
Pijpers also sells prints of her sweet paintings, many which are featured in her darling books. And if that weren’t enough talent, she is also an accomplished professional musician!
You may follow Pijpers on her website, and on Facebook, Instagram, and Etsy.
All images property of Edie Pijpers, used with permission.
November 5, 2017 at 8:39 am
I love the one of the kissing couple on the bridge. I love how her hair and dress are flowing. It’s details like that that really move me.
November 5, 2017 at 8:40 am
They really are so sweet!
November 5, 2017 at 8:45 am
They definitely have a dream like quality to them (the pictures, I mean….though, maybe the people do too……)
November 5, 2017 at 9:07 am
Yes! But wouldn’t it be interesting if all those plastic bags floating around could be used as parachutes?
November 5, 2017 at 10:00 am
That would be lovely.
November 5, 2017 at 8:45 am
Oh how wonderful to have such dreamy imagination. The stacked animals is delightful and who wouldn’t like to “fly” over town.
November 5, 2017 at 9:07 am
Absolutely!
November 5, 2017 at 8:54 am
Beautiful work. Hal
November 5, 2017 at 9:07 am
I’m glad you enjoyed it, Hal!
November 5, 2017 at 10:10 am
These are just beautiful!
November 5, 2017 at 10:33 am
They really are!
November 5, 2017 at 10:38 am
I’ve been loving more whimsical designs like these lately (weird, since I used to hate them). This post reminded me of some embroidery kits I just purchased, designed by children’s book author Tamar Nahir-Yanai. The child-inspired, serene designs just sooth my soul.
Example 1: https://www.dmc.com/us/girl-in-the-red-dress-tamar-kit-collection-9002584.html
Example 2: https://www.dmc.com/us/winter-fairy-tamar-kit-collection-9002583.html
November 5, 2017 at 12:18 pm
Those kits sound wonderful! Looking forward to checking them out. Thanks!
November 5, 2017 at 4:39 pm
Absolutely love them! Going to do a bit of research, and feature Tamar in December. Thank you so much for the tip! Your blog link isn’t working. Is there some website I can refer people to when I give you credit?
November 5, 2017 at 6:10 pm
Glad you enjoyed the embroidery. Maybe the reason whimsical designs are on the rise is because the news is so dire these days, we all just need an escape!
I closed down my blog about two years ago. These days I only read blogs I enjoy and comment when I feel inspired to. Your blog always adds a little brightness to my day, so I’m happy to have given you an idea for future use. 🙂
November 5, 2017 at 6:30 pm
Thank you, both for the compliment and for the recommendation!
November 5, 2017 at 10:40 am
Hey Donna, I wrote a comment with two links in it, but it disappeared. I suspect it got thrown in your SPAM folder.
November 5, 2017 at 12:19 pm
I got it!
November 5, 2017 at 11:28 am
That is one of the things I love about New York….There are always treasure troves to stumble upon! These paintings are stunning! ❤
November 5, 2017 at 12:19 pm
They’re so lovely in person, too!
November 5, 2017 at 2:11 pm
Wonderful paintings – and her website is delightful. She writes music, too!
November 5, 2017 at 3:18 pm
She does. Lovely stuff!
November 5, 2017 at 5:41 pm
I can see the appeal. They are dreamy and there’s a glowing quality to each piece that imbues them with magic.
November 5, 2017 at 6:29 pm
You’re right. They truly are luminous.
