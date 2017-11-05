My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

NYC Dreams

by 24 Comments

edie 1

Edie Pijpers

Walking around Soho with my favorite shopping buddy, we stumbled upon an outdoor market. It was mostly handmade jewelry and small art (both pretty much irresistible for me), which I nonetheless managed to pick up, admire, and put back down. Aren’t you proud? But then we stumbled upon someone selling colorful original paintings and children’s books, and it was all so positive and colorful, I found myself unable to resist. The artist is Edie Pijpers, A.K.A. Edie Art, and her dreamlike paintings are truly remarkable. Many of them even feature Manhattan landmarks, which of course makes me extra happy!

Pijpers told me her work is all about mindfulness, and her books are intended to soothe both the adult reader and the child being read to. I bought two of her books, which I will be giving as baby gifts. I confess that before wrapping them, I read and enjoyed them both.

Pijpers also sells prints of her sweet paintings, many which are featured in her darling books. And if that weren’t enough talent, she is also an accomplished professional musician!

You may follow Pijpers on her website, and on Facebook, Instagram, and Etsy.

All images property of Edie Pijpers, used with permission.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

24 thoughts on “NYC Dreams

Leave a comment

  1. Anthony
    November 5, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I love the one of the kissing couple on the bridge. I love how her hair and dress are flowing. It’s details like that that really move me.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    November 5, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Oh how wonderful to have such dreamy imagination. The stacked animals is delightful and who wouldn’t like to “fly” over town.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    November 5, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Beautiful work. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. dawnkinster
    November 5, 2017 at 10:10 am

    These are just beautiful!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Violet
    November 5, 2017 at 10:38 am

    I’ve been loving more whimsical designs like these lately (weird, since I used to hate them). This post reminded me of some embroidery kits I just purchased, designed by children’s book author Tamar Nahir-Yanai. The child-inspired, serene designs just sooth my soul.

    Example 1: https://www.dmc.com/us/girl-in-the-red-dress-tamar-kit-collection-9002584.html

    Example 2: https://www.dmc.com/us/winter-fairy-tamar-kit-collection-9002583.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Violet
    November 5, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Hey Donna, I wrote a comment with two links in it, but it disappeared. I suspect it got thrown in your SPAM folder.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. K.M. Sutton
    November 5, 2017 at 11:28 am

    That is one of the things I love about New York….There are always treasure troves to stumble upon! These paintings are stunning! ❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Ellie
    November 5, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Wonderful paintings – and her website is delightful. She writes music, too!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 5, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    I can see the appeal. They are dreamy and there’s a glowing quality to each piece that imbues them with magic.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

