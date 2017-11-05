NYC Dreams

Walking around Soho with my favorite shopping buddy, we stumbled upon an outdoor market. It was mostly handmade jewelry and small art (both pretty much irresistible for me), which I nonetheless managed to pick up, admire, and put back down. Aren’t you proud? But then we stumbled upon someone selling colorful original paintings and children’s books, and it was all so positive and colorful, I found myself unable to resist. The artist is Edie Pijpers, A.K.A. Edie Art, and her dreamlike paintings are truly remarkable. Many of them even feature Manhattan landmarks, which of course makes me extra happy!

Pijpers told me her work is all about mindfulness, and her books are intended to soothe both the adult reader and the child being read to. I bought two of her books, which I will be giving as baby gifts. I confess that before wrapping them, I read and enjoyed them both.

Pijpers also sells prints of her sweet paintings, many which are featured in her darling books. And if that weren’t enough talent, she is also an accomplished professional musician!

You may follow Pijpers on her website, and on Facebook, Instagram, and Etsy.

All images property of Edie Pijpers, used with permission.