Even if it’s not your thing, I don’t know anyone who can listen to this version of the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back” and remain unmoved. This is the remarkable quartet called Lake Street Dive. The group first met and formed at Boston’s New England Conservatory playing avant-garde country in 2004. Finally, after all those years, the group is getting the recognition they deserve. They are all exceptional musicians, and singer Rachael Price is unforgettable in the same, instantly-recognizable way that Billie Holiday and Amy Winehouse were.

Here’s Lake Street Dive to knock your socks off. Enjoy!

