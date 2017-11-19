Even if it’s not your thing, I don’t know anyone who can listen to this version of the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back” and remain unmoved. This is the remarkable quartet called Lake Street Dive. The group first met and formed at Boston’s New England Conservatory playing avant-garde country in 2004. Finally, after all those years, the group is getting the recognition they deserve. They are all exceptional musicians, and singer Rachael Price is unforgettable in the same, instantly-recognizable way that Billie Holiday and Amy Winehouse were.
Here’s Lake Street Dive to knock your socks off. Enjoy!
You can learn more about the band and buy their album on their website, and you can follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
November 19, 2017 at 7:58 am
I heard them on The Jonathan Schwartz show in the car one Saturday and as soon as I got home I found them on Youtube.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 19, 2017 at 9:41 am
They’re magnificent! We need to get them to play New York. I’d go in a heartbeat!
LikeLike
November 19, 2017 at 9:34 am
They seem to be on their way
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 19, 2017 at 9:41 am
I’m glad for them. So talented!
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 19, 2017 at 10:24 am
Their lead singer has a gorgeous voice…I only wish singers would enunciate a bit better. it is difficult for these ancient hears to understand some of the words to songs I do not know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 19, 2017 at 1:15 pm
That’s what the internet is for!
LikeLike
November 19, 2017 at 3:21 pm
I went to a weekend music festival *in the rain* just to see these people. I love their sound, and Rachael’s voice is unique and beautiful. In a way, she sounds like Dinah Shore, it must be the southern jazz voice!
LikeLike