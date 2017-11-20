As my blog gains in popularity, it is an increasingly regular occurrence that artists write to me asking to be featured. Though I try to be generous, I am not willing to post about anything that doesn’t genuinely speak to me, so I have, on occasion, had to (gently) turn people down. Sometimes, their thing just isn’t my thing, but telling them no always makes me feel terrible. So it was with some trepidation that I opened the email from Israeli jewelry designer Sivan Sova. I read her kind message, and then clicked on the attached photos. I needn’t have worried.
“Little boxes is a unique collection of gold and silver pendants, capturing monumental themes in miniature capsules. I personally make each piece individually with great care in my studio, hand-made to order using traditional goldsmith practices. Each piece is marked and labeled and part of a limited series.”
Inspired after visiting an exhibition of some of the great master jewelers of the 19th century, Sova began crafting her own, modern version. Her tiny dioramas, created in precious metals and hand finished using traditional goldsmith techniques, are the true definition of wearable art.
You can view all of Sova’s toothsome work on her website and on Facebook, and you can purchase her work in her Etsy shop.
All images property of Sivan Sova, used with permission.
November 20, 2017 at 7:43 am
Very nice. I love the heron!
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 20, 2017 at 8:09 am
That’s definitely my fave, too!
LikeLike
November 20, 2017 at 7:55 am
And she is good. Really interesting subjects.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 20, 2017 at 8:10 am
She certainly is! I love the idea of wearable sculpture!
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 20, 2017 at 8:00 am
These are so unique and beautiful! I love them! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 20, 2017 at 8:11 am
Her work really is remarkable!
LikeLike
November 20, 2017 at 8:47 am
Beautiful! Thanks for sharing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 20, 2017 at 9:53 am
I’m so glad you enjoyed them!
LikeLike
November 20, 2017 at 8:54 am
I love all of them and the ones in her store you did not post. If her store prices are in US funds, they are reasonable. I hope she has a very successful career.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 20, 2017 at 9:53 am
I hope so, too!
LikeLike
November 20, 2017 at 9:16 am
Really great ideas by this designer, Donna 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 20, 2017 at 9:53 am
Aren’t they lovely?
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 20, 2017 at 9:57 am
Yes, they are lovely 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 20, 2017 at 10:17 am
Wow! These are fantastic – I looked through her Etsy store and found several that I HAVE to have! Wonderful work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 20, 2017 at 11:02 am
I’m so jealous! I’m not allowed to buy any more jewelry until I get rid of some stuff. I’ve run out of room (again)!
LikeLike