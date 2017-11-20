My OBT

As my blog gains in popularity, it is an increasingly regular occurrence that artists write to me asking to be featured. Though I try to be generous, I am not willing to post about anything that doesn’t genuinely speak to me, so  I have, on occasion, had to (gently) turn people down. Sometimes, their thing just isn’t my thing, but telling them no always makes me feel terrible. So it was with some trepidation that I opened the email from Israeli jewelry designer Sivan Sova. I read her kind message, and then clicked on the attached photos. I needn’t have worried.

“Little boxes is a unique collection of gold and silver pendants, capturing monumental themes in miniature capsules. I personally make each piece individually with great care in my studio, hand-made to order using traditional goldsmith practices. Each piece is marked and labeled and part of a limited series.”

Inspired after visiting an exhibition of some of the great master jewelers of the 19th century, Sova began crafting her own, modern version. Her tiny dioramas, created in precious metals and hand finished using traditional goldsmith techniques, are the true definition of wearable art.

You can view all of Sova’s toothsome work on her website and on Facebook, and you can purchase her work in her Etsy shop.

  1. StellaKate Blue
    November 20, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Very nice. I love the heron!

  2. bcparkison
    November 20, 2017 at 7:55 am

    And she is good. Really interesting subjects.

  3. K.M. Sutton
    November 20, 2017 at 8:00 am

    These are so unique and beautiful! I love them! ❤

  5. janhaltn
    November 20, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I love all of them and the ones in her store you did not post. If her store prices are in US funds, they are reasonable. I hope she has a very successful career.

  6. IreneDesign2011
    November 20, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Really great ideas by this designer, Donna 🙂

  7. Ellie
    November 20, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Wow! These are fantastic – I looked through her Etsy store and found several that I HAVE to have! Wonderful work.

