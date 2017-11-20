As my blog gains in popularity, it is an increasingly regular occurrence that artists write to me asking to be featured. Though I try to be generous, I am not willing to post about anything that doesn’t genuinely speak to me, so I have, on occasion, had to (gently) turn people down. Sometimes, their thing just isn’t my thing, but telling them no always makes me feel terrible. So it was with some trepidation that I opened the email from Israeli jewelry designer Sivan Sova. I read her kind message, and then clicked on the attached photos. I needn’t have worried.

“Little boxes is a unique collection of gold and silver pendants, capturing monumental themes in miniature capsules. I personally make each piece individually with great care in my studio, hand-made to order using traditional goldsmith practices. Each piece is marked and labeled and part of a limited series.”

Inspired after visiting an exhibition of some of the great master jewelers of the 19th century, Sova began crafting her own, modern version. Her tiny dioramas, created in precious metals and hand finished using traditional goldsmith techniques, are the true definition of wearable art.

You can view all of Sova’s toothsome work on her website and on Facebook, and you can purchase her work in her Etsy shop.

All images property of Sivan Sova, used with permission.