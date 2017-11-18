Office Grab Bag Gifts (That Won’t Get You Hauled Into H.R.)

Office gift giving is hard, and finding work-appropriate grab bag gifts is practically impossible.For one thing, it’s impossible to please everyone. For another, it’s so easy for a joke gift to be taken the wrong way, it’s almost not worth trying. But how many generic coffee cups does anyone really need?
Every year, my department does a White Elephant gift exchange. For the exchange, you’re supposed to bring in a wrapped gift which cost $20 or less. But because everyone is so busy, it usually ends up being a steady stream of Starbuck’s gift certificates and hand cream. So this year, I thought I’d go hunting for some gifts that could shake things up. Because I work in a department of mostly women, the gifts people bring tend to be lady-centric, so I have tried to keep my suggestions fairly gender neutral.
By the way, the grab bag thing is infinitely more fun if some of the items are joke gifts, since it seems like the more ridiculous they are (context is everything), the more likely they are to be fought over. If you’re going to spend $20 anyway, it may as well be on something unexpected and awesome. There are a few tame suggestions below, as well, but I hope you’ll consider going bold.
Bath crayons (because why should toddlers have all the fun?)
Hilariously terrible desk planter
Ridiculously good hot chocolate
Storm glass atmospheric pressure gauge
Tiny bottle of sea glass pieces
Easter Island tissue dispenser (slightly over budget, but totally worth it)
Desk drawer-friendly travel iron
November 18, 2017 at 7:19 am
Wish we had a gift exchange in our office–there are some good possibilities in here! I do wonder how big the market is for those signed prints…
November 18, 2017 at 10:05 am
They say there is a lid for every pot..
November 18, 2017 at 7:41 am
Some of these are pretty cool.Like the tiny artist print and stand and the fused glass ,but oh poor cat planter. You must have spent hurs gathering this but thanks.
November 18, 2017 at 10:06 am
I did, but it’s a total joy for me. I love this stuff!
November 18, 2017 at 2:42 pm
I do have trouble spelling but my pc does too. LOL
November 18, 2017 at 5:02 pm
Ha!
November 18, 2017 at 8:06 am
We did this in the last HS I taught in and I was always one of those doing the joke gifts. We don’t do this in my current workplace (we do a sort of secret Santa thing but did birthdays) but your list has actually given me a few ideas for gifts for my husband, kids, and the colleague whose birthday I drew. Thanks!
November 18, 2017 at 10:06 am
Hooray!
November 18, 2017 at 9:42 am
I think Len NEEDS that desktop bowling alley….
November 18, 2017 at 10:06 am
Doesn’t he? XO
November 18, 2017 at 11:39 am
Donna–I ordered some candles from your last post about Christmas gifts (gifts for your work wife) and had a wonderful conversation with the Etsy shop owner. Candles are enroute and I cannot wait to see them. This list looks wonderful and I cannot wait to see what other treasures I can find. Thanks so much for this.
November 18, 2017 at 5:01 pm
I’m so glad you found things you liked!
