Office Grab Bag Gifts (That Won’t Get You Hauled Into H.R.)

Office gift giving is hard, and finding work-appropriate grab bag gifts is practically impossible.For one thing, it’s impossible to please everyone. For another, it’s so easy for a joke gift to be taken the wrong way, it’s almost not worth trying. But how many generic coffee cups does anyone really need?

Every year, my department does a White Elephant gift exchange. For the exchange, you’re supposed to bring in a wrapped gift which cost $20 or less. But because everyone is so busy, it usually ends up being a steady stream of Starbuck’s gift certificates and hand cream. So this year, I thought I’d go hunting for some gifts that could shake things up. Because I work in a department of mostly women, the gifts people bring tend to be lady-centric, so I have tried to keep my suggestions fairly gender neutral.

By the way, the grab bag thing is infinitely more fun if some of the items are joke gifts, since it seems like the more ridiculous they are (context is everything), the more likely they are to be fought over. If you’re going to spend $20 anyway, it may as well be on something unexpected and awesome. There are a few tame suggestions below, as well, but I hope you’ll consider going bold.

Sushi pushpin holder

Bath crayons (because why should toddlers have all the fun?)

Pokeball power charger

Fun sticky pads

Unbelievably good caramels

Hilariously terrible desk planter

Pocket pug

Eyeglass stand

Pocket guitar

License plate pencil cup

Desktop bowling alley

Ridiculously good hot chocolate

Snarky hoop art

Storm glass atmospheric pressure gauge

Adulting achievement stickers

Grown-up fidget spinner

Accident free sign

Tiny bottle of sea glass pieces

Garbage can basketball hoop

Easter Island tissue dispenser (slightly over budget, but totally worth it)

Lucky elephant

Golden Girls coloring book

Desk drawer-friendly travel iron

This

Colloidal silver soap

Tiny painting and easel