My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The Best Shortlist

by 7 Comments

sony 0

Bee Eaters Mating, Petar Sabol, Croatia

I’m always a fan of photography contests, and these shortlist photo entries in the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards are some of the most amazing I’ve ever seen. Shortlist indeed!

This is the contest’s 11th year, and this time, judges had the unenviable job of poring over 320,000 photo entries from amateur and professional photographers from more than 200 countries. You know what? I take that back. I’ll bet it was big fun, if a lot of work. The categories range from current news and affairs all the way to my fave, nature and wildlife. Winners will be announced on April 19, 2018, and judging by these images, it’s anybody’s game!

You can see all the shortlist photos on WorldPhoto.org.

Lin Chen, China

Kevin Frayer, Bangladesh

Neil Aldridge, Botswana

Sphiwo Hlatshwayo

Wiebke Haas

Manuel Armenis, Hamburg, Germany

Daniel Biber

Fredrik Lerneryd, Kibera

Mark Edward Harris, Indianapolis, Indiana

Adam Pretty, Australia

Marcelo Portella, Brazil

Eric Madeja, Switzerland

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “The Best Shortlist

Leave a comment

  1. Sandy Miles-Blaxland
    March 13, 2018 at 6:06 am

    These pictures are wonderful. Thank you.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    March 13, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Each one, you had to be at the right place at the right time. Beautiful — Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    March 13, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Well it can’t be easy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Sharon Mann
    March 13, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Wow, all of these inspire me to fully live each day!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s