The Best Shortlist

I’m always a fan of photography contests, and these shortlist photo entries in the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards are some of the most amazing I’ve ever seen. Shortlist indeed!

This is the contest’s 11th year, and this time, judges had the unenviable job of poring over 320,000 photo entries from amateur and professional photographers from more than 200 countries. You know what? I take that back. I’ll bet it was big fun, if a lot of work. The categories range from current news and affairs all the way to my fave, nature and wildlife. Winners will be announced on April 19, 2018, and judging by these images, it’s anybody’s game!

You can see all the shortlist photos on WorldPhoto.org.