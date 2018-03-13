The Best Shortlist

I’m always a fan of photography contests, and these shortlist photo entries in the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards are some of the most amazing I’ve ever seen. Shortlist indeed!
This is the contest’s 11th year, and this time, judges had the unenviable job of poring over 320,000 photo entries from amateur and professional photographers from more than 200 countries. You know what? I take that back. I’ll bet it was big fun, if a lot of work. The categories range from current news and affairs all the way to my fave, nature and wildlife. Winners will be announced on April 19, 2018, and judging by these images, it’s anybody’s game!
You can see all the shortlist photos on WorldPhoto.org.
March 13, 2018 at 6:06 am
These pictures are wonderful. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 13, 2018 at 6:56 am
So glad you like them!
LikeLike
March 13, 2018 at 7:41 am
Each one, you had to be at the right place at the right time. Beautiful — Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 13, 2018 at 8:00 am
That is absolutely true!
LikeLike
March 13, 2018 at 8:33 am
Well it can’t be easy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 13, 2018 at 9:59 am
Wow, all of these inspire me to fully live each day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 13, 2018 at 10:05 am
They really are inspirational, aren’t they?
LikeLiked by 1 person