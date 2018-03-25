Venus Machine

A while back, a fellow blogger (I no longer recall who) posted the painting above which blew me away. (All I kept thinking was, “Look at those shoes!”) It inspired me to do a little research, and I was not disappointed.
This is the crazy beautiful painting of German artist Reinhard Schmid. Though he has been supporting himself since 1987 solely by making art (the lucky so-and-so), he began his adult life as a submarine navigator. What an interesting guy!
Schmid’s lush-looking paintings are made using a combination of media in reverse on glass, which explains why his art has such magnificent depth of color.
“My work is a sensual combination of fantastic, surreal images and a rare style: pencil and a unique mixed media technique on the reverse side of glass! I like to show the world of the unreal. My work is whimsical complex and mostly with a humorous or erotic touch.
Though surrealistic and bordering on the fetishistic (he’s clearly got a shoe thing), Schmid’s works nonetheless feel familiar, like modern interpretations of Medieval images. He’s currently working on a large-scale version of the Tarot. I’ll bet that’s going to be spectacular!
You can follow Schmid on his website and on Facebook.
All images property of Reinhard Schmid.
March 25, 2018 at 8:51 am
He is into shoes alright. I wonder if people understand just how difficult painting in reverse is. Not sure I could do it.
March 25, 2018 at 10:03 am
I certainly couldn’t do it. The idea that you can’t go back and fix something or make a change would do me in.
