Just DØ It

While they’re certainly rough around the edges, I’m not sure the songs are really in the singer’s key, and her personal style sometimes takes weird turns, the French/Finnish duo known as The DØ (which looks to me like it should be pronounced this way) undeniably has some special something. They’ve been making music together since 2005, when they met while recording music for the French film, Empire of the Wolves. With songs written and played by Dan Levy and sung by the oddly-hypnotic Olivia Merilahtia, the pair has been a staple of the French indie pop scene pretty much since they met.

They aren’t my usual cup of tea, but I cannot stop listening, and now their skillful hooks are stuck in my head. Why does French pop always do this to me?

