Four Minutes of Spring

Although it’s technically been spring since March 20, there hasn’t yet been much sign of that most hopeful of seasons in New York City. Winter coats still abound, and we feel like we haven’t seen the sun in months. So since Beloved and I are dragging ourselves around in a grey fug, I thought maybe we could all use a little injection of springtime.

Here is a gorgeous time-lapse video I found on the National Geographic YouTube channel (a great place to poke around if you’re feeling low, by the way). The video credits appear at the bottom of this post. I just really needed to get on with the springy stuff!

“Visual effects artist and filmmaker Jamie Scott spent three years shooting the stunning springtime imagery in this continuous motion time-lapse.” Music composed by Jim Perkins. http://jimperkins.org/ Follow Jamie Scott: http://www.invisiblejam.com/ http://www.vimeo.com/user9815051