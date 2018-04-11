Handball, Anyone?

Temari balls are a form of Japanese folk art which originated in China and was introduced to Japan around the 7th century A.D. These gorgeous embroidered balls are actually used in handball games, which seems insane to me. Flickr user NanaAkua posted these stunning photos of her 92-year-old grandmother’s collection, and immediately caught some media attention for the elderly artist. NanaAkua’s grandmother learned to make Temari balls in the 1960s, and since then her collection has grown to around 500 balls.
The colorful, meticulously-embroidered pieces are often made from threads pulled from old kimonos. They were traditionally made by parents who gave them to their children (or grandchildren) on New Year’s day. I am absolutely gobsmacked by the computer-generated-looking precision of her patterns. What an exceptional talent and exceptional mind this maker has!
You may see all of NanaAkua’s photos in her Flickr album.
They’re way too gorgeous to use for handball!
I thought the same thing!
Amazing! I want them all. I could look at them all day.
I’m with you! It would be a shame to play handball with them, but I’ll bet they’re gorgeous in action!
these are right up there with Faberge eggs. Beautiful!
They truly are!
Oh my word!!! I wouldn’t know where to start to make one. Just beautiful.
This woman has an exceptional eye for repeating patterns!
The basic concept is that you stick pins in a ball in a geometric pattern (you can buy patterns that will show you how to divide the ball and where to stick the pins). The pins are different colored so you can keep track of the pattern easier. Then you wrap pretty thread around the ball, using the pins as a guide, to help you create a precise pattern. At the end you remove the pins and enjoy the beauty you’ve created. It’s not difficult, but like all fiber art it’s time consuming and you have to have patience and an eye for detail. There are many tutorials on youtube if you ever want to give it a try. 🙂
That’s a brilliant process! You’d have to be so precise! Makes my eyeballs ache just to think about.
I can’t believe these are used in handball! They are stunning! ❤
I just love them. Her skills are amazing!
As someone who does a lot of embroidery, I’ve known about Temari balls for a long time and have made a few. I did NOT, however, know they were actually used in handball! That astonishes me, perplexes me, and makes no sense to me at all. The work it is to makes those balls is such that I can’t even imagine whacking them around a court. Of course I do fiber art, not sports, so perhaps that’s to be expected. I learn a little something from you every day, Donna. 🙂
To tell you the truth, we all learn something every day! I found the handball connection inconceivable, too.
I am super busy for the next few days, but I had to stop and look at all of them. They are truly beautiful. Hal
I’m utterly fascinated. I think I might need to get a few to display. They’re just so soothing and hypnotic!
So beautiful! Also gobsmacked!
Alison
That is the word!
Those are fantastic artworks. Makes me want to go buy embroidery supplies and try to make my own. It seems such a shame to use them in handball, as the pattern would ultimately be destroyed.
Thank you for sharing these!
I’m so glad you enjoyed them!
That talent is stunning to me. Such embroidery skill is already amazing to me but to work on something spherical is just astounding. They are way too breathtaking to be used as balls.
I really want to try this technique. Looks like hand-crampy, eye-strainy fun!
Go for it!
Unbelievable. They take my breath away! What patience and precision on the part of the artist!
She must be a real marvel to still be making these incredibly intricate things!
