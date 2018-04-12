My OBT

Etsomnia™ 178: Tulle Time

Clown couture at its finest.

According to WWD – and if anyone knows, it’s them – tulle is one of the hottest Sprint 2018 fashion trends. Challenge accepted! Tulle is a great fabric. You can dress it up or down, and it has uses as divergent as housewares and jewelry.

My wanderings turned up many sad, and bad, and completely mad offerings, complete with makers who are trying too hard or not hard enough, but there were loads of amazing, stunning, exceptionally lovelywonderful creations, as well! And if you’re gonna go tulle, you may as well go big!

Ice cream cone. Or is it

Gorgeous! By AvaJewelryCrafts

Question for seller: is this dishwasher safe?

Tulle statement necklace. I think they meant to spell that “tool.”

So wonderful! By our friends at MyBuddyBling

This looks like a skin condition

Magnificent! By YAROSLAVNA74

I’ll bet not even Martha Stewart knows how to get poop out of tulle.

What are these “rock star” socks made of? Tulle. And depression.

I’m not really a doll person, but this is lovely! By the maker with all the letters, Szyjepaninamaszynie

When you start dressing up your jarred goods, it’s time to admit you have a problem.

Elmo has never looked so pissed.

While I couldn’t pull it off, I’m definitely a big fan! By Abakaffabrics

Etsy, for all your chicken party dress needs.

  1. Luciana
    April 12, 2018 at 7:32 am

    I adore that space dress! I couldn’t pull it off; most likely someone would think a display from the Hayden Planetarium had wandered off (yes, I know it’s not called the Hayden Planetarium anymore, but I can’t remember its new name, so…)

  2. bcparkison
    April 12, 2018 at 7:37 am

    I’m sorry but why do people dress up animals.? I do love the Iris thing and Elmo’s color is grand.

  3. Anthony
    April 12, 2018 at 8:43 am

    I like the avajewelry bracelet….though it does remind me of a puzzle (the missing link) that I had as a child.

  4. Elizabeth
    April 12, 2018 at 9:04 am

    The ice cream cone is everything.

  5. Diane
    April 12, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Love the dress and the black bracelets!

