Etsomnia™ 178: Tulle Time

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

According to WWD – and if anyone knows, it’s them – tulle is one of the hottest Sprint 2018 fashion trends. Challenge accepted! Tulle is a great fabric. You can dress it up or down, and it has uses as divergent as housewares and jewelry.

My wanderings turned up many sad, and bad, and completely mad offerings, complete with makers who are trying too hard or not hard enough, but there were loads of amazing, stunning, exceptionally lovely, wonderful creations, as well! And if you’re gonna go tulle, you may as well go big!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!