Etsomnia™ 178: Tulle Time

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
According to WWD – and if anyone knows, it’s them – tulle is one of the hottest Sprint 2018 fashion trends. Challenge accepted! Tulle is a great fabric. You can dress it up or down, and it has uses as divergent as housewares and jewelry.
My wanderings turned up many sad, and bad, and completely mad offerings, complete with makers who are trying too hard or not hard enough, but there were loads of amazing, stunning, exceptionally lovely, wonderful creations, as well! And if you’re gonna go tulle, you may as well go big!
April 12, 2018 at 7:32 am
I adore that space dress! I couldn’t pull it off; most likely someone would think a display from the Hayden Planetarium had wandered off (yes, I know it’s not called the Hayden Planetarium anymore, but I can’t remember its new name, so…)
April 12, 2018 at 9:16 am
Isn’t that thing fantastic? When I was sending a message to the seller, I realized it’s actually a listing for the fabric, so maybe a costume idea for the girls…
April 12, 2018 at 7:37 am
I’m sorry but why do people dress up animals.? I do love the Iris thing and Elmo’s color is grand.
April 12, 2018 at 9:17 am
I think dressed up animals are hilarious. Can’t help it. That iris scarf made me go all drooly!
April 12, 2018 at 8:43 am
I like the avajewelry bracelet….though it does remind me of a puzzle (the missing link) that I had as a child.
April 12, 2018 at 9:18 am
Isn’t that so cool? And the listing is for them both, so you’re supposed to give one to a friend and wear the other one yourself. Gotta love a gimmick!
April 12, 2018 at 9:04 am
The ice cream cone is everything.
April 12, 2018 at 9:18 am
(spits coffee at computer) Hahahaha!
April 12, 2018 at 10:38 am
Love the dress and the black bracelets!
