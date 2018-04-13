I saw this on a good friend’s FB page and just about lost my mind. The brainchild of dance photographers Kelly Pratt Kreidich and Ian Kreidich, Dancers & Dogs is an adorable photography series featuring two of my favorite things. The purpose of the project (besides being unbearably cute) is to make ballet seem less stuffy and more accessible and relatable. The duo wanted to create images that were “clean and elegant pictures, that are sweet, light-hearted and funny,” and I’d say they achieved their goals beautifully! The goal is 100 dancers and 100 dogs. That’s a lot! They’ve started with their native Saint Louis Ballet, but they’re hoping to expand into other cities as well. So if you know any dance companies with a thing for dogs, let them know!

You can follow Dancers & Dogs on the project website and on Facebook, and you can check out all of Pratt & Kreidich’s work on their website.

All images property of Pratt & Kreidich Photography.

Pratt & Kreidich Photography

And don’t miss the thoroughly-enjoyable behind-the-scenes video!