I saw this on a good friend’s FB page and just about lost my mind. The brainchild of dance photographers Kelly Pratt Kreidich and Ian Kreidich, Dancers & Dogs is an adorable photography series featuring two of my favorite things. The purpose of the project (besides being unbearably cute) is to make ballet seem less stuffy and more accessible and relatable. The duo wanted to create images that were “clean and elegant pictures, that are sweet, light-hearted and funny,” and I’d say they achieved their goals beautifully! The goal is 100 dancers and 100 dogs. That’s a lot! They’ve started with their native Saint Louis Ballet, but they’re hoping to expand into other cities as well. So if you know any dance companies with a thing for dogs, let them know!
You can follow Dancers & Dogs on the project website and on Facebook, and you can check out all of Pratt & Kreidich’s work on their website.
All images property of Pratt & Kreidich Photography.
And don’t miss the thoroughly-enjoyable behind-the-scenes video!
April 13, 2018 at 5:46 am
Oh what a fun collection of pictures and really fun video. It is always nice when Donna start me day off with a big simile. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 13, 2018 at 7:04 am
Thank you! And now, you’ve done the same for me!
LikeLike
April 13, 2018 at 6:58 am
The video is a riot! I don’t know who had more fun–the dancers or the dogs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 13, 2018 at 7:09 am
Or the crew! If all seemed like big fun. So glad you enjoyed it!
LikeLiked by 1 person