My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Dancers + Dogs

by 4 Comments

Pratt & Kreidich Photography

I saw this on a good friend’s FB page and just about lost my mind. The brainchild of dance photographers Kelly Pratt Kreidich and Ian Kreidich, Dancers & Dogs is an adorable photography series featuring two of my favorite things. The purpose of the project (besides being unbearably cute) is to make ballet seem less stuffy and more accessible and relatable. The duo wanted to create images that were “clean and elegant pictures, that are sweet, light-hearted and funny,” and I’d say they achieved their goals beautifully! The goal is 100 dancers and 100 dogs. That’s a lot! They’ve started with their native Saint Louis Ballet, but they’re hoping to expand into other cities as well. So if you know any dance companies with a thing for dogs, let them know!

You can follow Dancers & Dogs on the project website and on Facebook, and you can check out all of Pratt & Kreidich’s work on their website.

All images property of Pratt & Kreidich Photography.

Pratt & Kreidich Photography

And don’t miss the thoroughly-enjoyable behind-the-scenes video!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Dancers + Dogs

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    April 13, 2018 at 5:46 am

    Oh what a fun collection of pictures and really fun video. It is always nice when Donna start me day off with a big simile. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. loisajay
    April 13, 2018 at 6:58 am

    The video is a riot! I don’t know who had more fun–the dancers or the dogs.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s