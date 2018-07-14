My OBT

Nature’s Stained Glass

Dennis Wojtkiewicz

Artist Dennis Wojtkiewicz creates the most incredible large-scale still life paintings of fruit (and the occasional vegetable), and his use of transparent layers and light make his everyday subjects take on the qualities of stained glass.

“Each painting is constructed by beginning with a monochrome underpainting in the complement of the featured subject. Subsequent layers of semi-opaque through to transparent colors follow with up to ten passes before the end result is achieved. The process is in essence a modified version of techniques used by Northern European Masters, Vermeer being of the greatest in influence.” -Dennis Wojtkiewicz

Wojtkiewicz is a professor at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, where he has been teaching art for 30 years. It must be incredible to learn painting from such a master of heightened realism.

You can see more of Wojtkiewicz’s beautiful work on his website.

All images property of Dennis Wojtkiewicz.

  1. bcparkison
    July 14, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Good grief. They look so real and good enough to eat. I am more than amazed.

