Big Little Adventures

Brazilian fashion photographer Renan Viana has a wonderful, creative way of relieving his stress. Sure, he’s still wielding a camera, but his day-off subjects are much, much smaller than his usual models. Viana takes his ever-growing collection of vintage and modern miniatures on adventures, and photographs them in thoroughly believable (and utterly adorable) settings.

The ongoing project, which Viana has dubbed I Shrunk the People, features tiny figures and props in settings alongside life-sized items like shoes and vegetables, interacting with those average-sized items in new and clever ways. It all reminds me of one of my favorite childhood books, The Borrowers. I spent loads of time when I was little imagining myself as tiny in a big world, and I’m clearly not the only one!

“The miniature figures are my companions to discover new places. I carry a few around in a little box, and whenever I go out, I set up scenes on my walks.”

You can see all Viana’s magical photos on his website, and on Instagram.

