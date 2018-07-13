Big Little Adventures

Brazilian fashion photographer Renan Viana has a wonderful, creative way of relieving his stress. Sure, he’s still wielding a camera, but his day-off subjects are much, much smaller than his usual models. Viana takes his ever-growing collection of vintage and modern miniatures on adventures, and photographs them in thoroughly believable (and utterly adorable) settings.
The ongoing project, which Viana has dubbed I Shrunk the People, features tiny figures and props in settings alongside life-sized items like shoes and vegetables, interacting with those average-sized items in new and clever ways. It all reminds me of one of my favorite childhood books, The Borrowers. I spent loads of time when I was little imagining myself as tiny in a big world, and I’m clearly not the only one!
“The miniature figures are my companions to discover new places. I carry a few around in a little box, and whenever I go out, I set up scenes on my walks.”
You can see all Viana’s magical photos on his website, and on Instagram.
All images property of Renan Viana.
July 13, 2018 at 7:03 am
Ah this resonates – not the photography but the miniature fun. When the Offspring was tiny and I had space for a workshop, I used to make small houses. I called them dolls houses but really they were for me. Love, love, love what he does with those tiny scenes. 🙂
July 13, 2018 at 7:10 am
I’ll bet the wee houses were lovely! It’s never too late to start up again…
July 13, 2018 at 7:10 am
The sunny side up photo……OMG, Donna. Wonderful! Wanna go for a swing on the broccoli? 🙂
July 13, 2018 at 7:11 am
I really do!
July 13, 2018 at 8:29 am
Aren’t these fun. Of course you need a whole lot of little things.
July 13, 2018 at 9:25 am
OMG I loved the broccoli. And the bicycle!!!
