Etsomnia™ 189: The Color Purple

This listing is for a “personalized team hat” and not, as I thought, for depression medication.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Fit for a king (or a queen) (or Prince), the color purple has long been my favorite. Of course, there are plenty of purple items on Etsy that I don’t love, some that I outright hate, and a few things too weird to call beautiful, but I really did find a lot of gorgeous things this week!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

This glorious opera cloak is what started me down today’s purple rabbit hole. By AzaliaCult

I’m going to say that if you can buy your materials at Party City for $15, you have no business charging $100.

purple 1

Gorgeous ombre macarons by IndayaniBakedGoods

Leave it to Etsy to create the mullet of sandals.

If these earrings last more than 4 hours, seek medical attention.

Do you think the color of these climbing roses could really be that vibrant? I’m dying to find out! By seedsshop

I wouldn’t have thought it possible, but I believe these are actually too gay for me.

This “traveler’s notebook” makes me want to go on walkabout! By FlyLeafBookbinding

On the one hand, I admire his confidence, but on the other, I think someone should tell him how stupid he looks.

I think if I owned something this beautiful, I’d wear it every day! (Of course, then I’d be that weird Ren Faire lady, but I don’t care.) By BadWolfCostumes

This is a vintage “peek-a-boo” stripper bra from the sixties. I assume that on stage it was worn with crotchless granny panties.

The one redeeming factor of this hideous “lampshade” is that it looks pretty flammable. I assume that means it’s single use.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 189: The Color Purple

  1. bcparkison
    July 12, 2018 at 6:36 am

    You are entertaining with your picks. The cape is nice.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. missy512
    July 12, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Ah, the color purple. My fav❗️

    Like

    Reply

