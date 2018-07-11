On Little Wings

The capitol of Serbia, Belgrade is perhaps best known for producing Nikola Tesla, Karl Malden, and Ralph Fiennes, but the city is also home to the remarkable jewelry artist Srdjan Matijasevic. Though his name may not yet be known across the world, it should be. Alas, I can’t take credit for discovering the artist. His work has already been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, and Status.
Under the shop name Harem Royal, Matijasevic creates “modern day talismans & amulets for the ancient souls.” These gorgeous limited-edition costume jewels are made of real (ethically sourced) insect wings paired with copper and brass electroplated with various precious metals, and they look like nothing I’ve ever seen before.
You can see all of the Harem Royal jewelry collection on the brand’s website and on Amazon and Etsy.
All images property of Srdjan Matijasevic/Harem Royal.
July 11, 2018 at 7:48 am
I’ll look in to this better. If they are real why don’t they fall apart?
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 11, 2018 at 12:44 pm
I believe they’ve been laminated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 11, 2018 at 10:14 am
These pieces are stunning. My Gran had jewellery made from butterfly wings that I found fascinating because of how they glowed and shimmered in the light. They were not wing shaped, however. I like that the shapes have been preserved in these pieces. Also, Ralph Fiennes is Serbian? I had no idea.
LikeLiked by 2 people
July 11, 2018 at 12:44 pm
I was surprised by that, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 11, 2018 at 8:04 pm
I was wondering how you ethically source insect wings but it seems, at least in the case of butterflies, that their wings remain beautiful after they die. I had no idea. Quite an amazing jump to making it into jewelry though. Lovely post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 11, 2018 at 8:54 pm
I’m so glad you enjoyed it! It really is exceptional jewelry.
LikeLike
July 11, 2018 at 10:18 pm
Exquisite.
Thought you might be interested in this:
http://www.thisiscolossal.com/2018/07/new-miniature-lace-scenes-by-agnes-herczeg/
http://www.thisiscolossal.com/2017/08/figural-lace-sculptures-attached-to-found-wood-by-agnes-herczeg/
Alison
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 12, 2018 at 12:17 am
Wow, Alison, I’m completely blown away! Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 12, 2018 at 12:23 am
Aren’t they gorgeous!
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 12, 2018 at 6:08 am
Definitely. Can’t wait to read up on the artist!
LikeLike