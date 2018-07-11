On Little Wings

The capitol of Serbia, Belgrade is perhaps best known for producing Nikola Tesla, Karl Malden, and Ralph Fiennes, but the city is also home to the remarkable jewelry artist Srdjan Matijasevic. Though his name may not yet be known across the world, it should be. Alas, I can’t take credit for discovering the artist. His work has already been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, and Status.

Under the shop name Harem Royal, Matijasevic creates “modern day talismans & amulets for the ancient souls.” These gorgeous limited-edition costume jewels are made of real (ethically sourced) insect wings paired with copper and brass electroplated with various precious metals, and they look like nothing I’ve ever seen before.

You can see all of the Harem Royal jewelry collection on the brand’s website and on Amazon and Etsy.

All images property of Srdjan Matijasevic/Harem Royal.