My friend Laura recently participated in something that I absolutely loved. It’s a project by the Brooklyn Art Library called the Sketchbook Project. The premise is simple. You purchase a kit from the Library which includes a sketchbook and instructions. If you want your sketchbook to be digitized, there’s an additional charge, but I think it’s totally worth it to become part of such a cool project and to have your work preserved for all time. And believe me, I looked through at least 100 of these things, and you definitely don’t need to be a skilled artist to participate.

Every book submitted to The Sketchbook Project joins the permanent collection at the Brooklyn Art Library, and a lucky few are chosen to tour around the country, too. (By the way, Laura’s outstanding sketchbook is one of those super-cool books currently on tour!) The scanned books become a permanent part of the BAL Digital Library, which contains more than 20,835 digitized sketchbooks.

I’ve got a lot going on this summer, but I plan on ordering a sketchbook and participating myself this fall.

I’ve included some of my current faves below, but I’ve truly barely scratched the surface, so I recommend you go have a look for yourself. The collection can be seen on the project website.

