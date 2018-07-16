Nature Meets Scissors

Our life is a little chaotic lately. When we had to move out of our house into a much, much smaller apartment, all our belongings ended up scattered around – some stayed in the house (we’re regretting that decision now that the list of “missing” items continues to grow), some went to storage, and whatever would fit came with us to our micro apartment. We’ve been living like this for 1.5 years now, and the chaos starting to get to both of us. But every so often, I find one of these assemblage artists with a steady hand and a great eye for balance and composition, and the orderliness of it all makes me feel just a teensy bit calmer.

These are the utterly lovely, eminently satisfying works by artist Kristen Meyer, and they’re just what I needed today. I find myself getting lost in her soothing-colored backgrounds and implied crisp, geometric shapes.

“I can’t go for a walk in the woods without bringing home a leaf or two or three.”

Do you think she’d come to my house and help me organize my remaining possessions in pleasing, geometric arrangements?

You can see more of this soothing artist’s work on her website and on Instagram.

All images property of Kristen Meyer.