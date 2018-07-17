Of Beasts and Beauty

35-year veteran jeweler Michael Tatom’s style has been evolving over the last few years from traditional jewelry to more freeform figural pieces. Also a part-time sculptor, the artist initially began casting animal shapes in bronze as a hobby and break from his somewhat more predictable jewelry store job. After a few years, his wife suggested he try and translate his sculpture style into art jewelry. Once he allowed the flowing lines of his sculptures to influence his wearable designs, his brand gained new popularity.

Tatom’s lovely animal jewelry is primarily cast in bronze and silver. And while gems still make an occasional appearance, now they’re there as accents rather than as the main event.

“The focus of my work is to make something that although it is simplified and stylized shows an instinct or captures a moment.”

There is a real elegance in the spareness of detail that Tatom incorporates into his animals, be they sculpture or jewelry. And although he has a fairly wide selection of creatures available for purchase in his Etsy shop, Tatom is always open to suggestions for new animals.

You can check out Tatom’s wonderful menagerie in his Etsy shop, and you can see some of his more traditional jewelry pieces and more of his animal sculptures on his website. If you buy anything of Tatom’s, please use coupon code donnasfaves.

All images property of Michael Tatom, used with permission.

