Flamenco Runway

Headed up by master tailors Paul García de Oteyza and Caterina Pañer, the Spanish menswear fashion label Oteyza is known for its sleek, fashion-forward suits, separates, and capes and for its embracing of dandyism. For the 2018 Madrid Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, the label collaborated with Ballet Nacional de España to create a runway experience like no other, with director/dancer Antonio Najarro helping bring to life their exciting vision.

“We drink from tradition, but we need to give fresh air to the new tailoring.” -Garcia de Oteyza

I suspect this is how snakes must feel when met with a particularly talented snake charmer… The video is entirely hypnotic, and I think you’re going to love it! I strongly recommend you watch the video full screen, and give it your full attention. Yes, it’s 17 minutes, but it’s a true joy to watch. If you only have time for a little, things really heat up starting around minute 8.

