Etsomnia™ 190: Lobe-Bearing

The earrings category on Etsy is every bit as fascinating, unexpected, and ridiculous as you’d expect. There were , unusual materials , and unexpected shapes . Styles ranged from unbelievable creativity (my fave) to stark modernism to brutalist to badass . The earrings were made from whatever is going on here and body parts and food . Some were animals , some were rude and clever , and many were meaningful (or at least meaningless ). And, of course, they covered the inscrutable from spectrum to precious . literal garbage
Do you wear them, or do you smoke them?
Ever wonder how your neck smells? Now you’ll know for sure!
Nobody puts baby in a bottle!
When your BFF shows up in the same frock…
Anyone else think those beads should be brown?
These are ear-shaped earrings with piercings from which YOU CAN HANG OTHER EARRINGS. Mind blown.
Although Etsy is best known for sellers who
, There are still plenty who underdo it. overdo it
Is anyone else suddenly craving pizza?
I absolutely love the idea of this set of mismatched geometric studs! By
WROXdesign
Even crummy diamonds like these deserve better.
Well
‘s going to be in my head for the rest of the day. THAT
Proof that Art Deco earrings don’t need to cost a fortune to be beautiful. By
ATeaLeaf
In the eighties, I probably would have thought these were awesome. Because I was an idiot.
Ear hair, Etsy style!
The most delicious skull earrings ever! In rose gold with diamonds by
IzandCo
Rectum? Nearly killed ’em!
That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.
