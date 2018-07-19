Etsomnia™ 190: Lobe-Bearing

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

The earrings category on Etsy is every bit as fascinating, unexpected, and ridiculous as you’d expect. There were unusual materials, unexpected shapes, and unbelievable creativity. Styles ranged from stark modernism (my fave) to brutalist to badass to whatever is going on here. The earrings were made from body parts and food and animals. Some were rude, some were clever and meaningful, and many were meaningless (or at least inscrutable). And, of course, they covered the spectrum from precious to literal garbage.

