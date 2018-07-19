My OBT

Etsomnia™ 190: Lobe-Bearing

To quote Chuck Testa, Nope!

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

The earrings category on Etsy is every bit as fascinating, unexpected, and ridiculous as you’d expect. There were unusual materials, unexpected shapes, and unbelievable creativity. Styles ranged from stark modernism (my fave) to brutalist to badass to whatever is going on here. The earrings were made from body parts and food and animals. Some were rude, some were clever and meaningful, and many were meaningless (or at least inscrutable). And, of course, they covered the spectrum from precious to literal garbage.

earrings 1

Do you wear them, or do you smoke them?

Ever wonder how your neck smells? Now you’ll know for sure!

I couldn’t have imagined that wood earrings could be this cool! By coolNaturalJewelry

Nobody puts baby in a bottle!

When your BFF shows up in the same frock…

I am obsessed with everything QuercusSilver makes!

Anyone else think those beads should be brown?

These are ear-shaped earrings with piercings from which YOU CAN HANG OTHER EARRINGS. Mind blown.

Best looking cloisonné earrings I’ve ever seen! By EvangelineJewelryCo

Although Etsy is best known for sellers who overdo it, There are still plenty who underdo it.

Is anyone else suddenly craving pizza?

I absolutely love the idea of this set of mismatched geometric studs! By WROXdesign

Even crummy diamonds like these deserve better.

Well THAT‘s going to be in my head for the rest of the day.

Proof that Art Deco earrings don’t need to cost a fortune to be beautiful. By ATeaLeaf

In the eighties, I probably would have thought these were awesome. Because I was an idiot.

Ear hair, Etsy style!

I’d wear these pop art beauties with everything! By handmadedezigns

Finally, earrings with their own theme song

The most delicious skull earrings ever! In rose gold with diamonds by IzandCo

Rectum? Nearly killed ’em!

That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

  1. bcparkison
    July 19, 2018 at 7:16 am

    I don’t have holes in my ears but the cloisonne’s are pretty

    Like

    Reply

