Under the Sea

Scuba Diving Magazine holds an annual underwater photography contest, and the entries are every bit as spectacular as I’d hoped! Now in its 14th year, the competition, known as “Through Your Lens,” is fierce, receiving more than 2,000 entries from around the world. Entries are divided into four categories: Wide-Angle, Macro, Conceptual, and Compact Camera.
Most of the contest entries are by professional photographers, but quite a few talented amateurs also shared their photos, and some even won their categories! I really enjoyed all the entries. I can never resist an opportunity to glimpse the world beneath the waves. I continue to be annoyed that I wasn’t born a mermaid…
You can see all the magnificent contest entries on the Scuba Diving Magazine website, and you can follow the magazine on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
All images property of Scuba Diving Magazine.
August 28, 2018 at 7:54 am
Yes I do love this . I once would have enjoyed being able to scuba .It’s kinda scary down there but so beautiful.
August 28, 2018 at 8:21 am
Another post I am obsessed with! This is SO cool! ❤
August 28, 2018 at 8:22 am
They really are spectacular. I love how people played with perspective by flipping their photos!
August 28, 2018 at 9:05 am
Breathtaking!
August 28, 2018 at 11:12 am
They sure are!
