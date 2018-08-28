My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Under the Sea

by 5 Comments

Christian Vizl – Scuba Diving Magazine

Scuba Diving Magazine holds an annual underwater photography contest, and the entries are every bit as spectacular as I’d hoped! Now in its 14th year, the competition, known as “Through Your Lens,” is fierce, receiving more than 2,000 entries from around the world. Entries are divided into four categories: Wide-Angle, Macro, Conceptual, and Compact Camera.

Most of the contest entries are by professional photographers, but quite a few talented amateurs also shared their photos, and some even won their categories! I really enjoyed all the entries. I can never resist an opportunity to glimpse the world beneath the waves. I continue to be annoyed that I wasn’t born a mermaid…

You can see all the magnificent contest entries on the Scuba Diving Magazine website, and you can follow the magazine on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

All images property of Scuba Diving Magazine.

Jamie Hall

Rodney Bursie (Grand Prize winner)

Yap Katumbal

Cai Songda

Karen Smith

Alex Dawson

Ferenc Lőrincz

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Under the Sea

  1. bcparkison
    August 28, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Yes I do love this . I once would have enjoyed being able to scuba .It’s kinda scary down there but so beautiful.

  2. K.M. Sutton
    August 28, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Another post I am obsessed with! This is SO cool! ❤

