Pitching Woo

Woo Design

Woo Design creates incredibly-desirable city relief maps carved from wood. The carvings can be used as tables or hung on the wall. Every piece is handmade and customizable, and many feature resin highlights, some which glow in the dark!

The maps are built in three layers and include waterways, streets, and even buildings. Woo Design features cities from around the world including their native Warsaw, Paris, Boston, Stockholm, Chicago, Budapest, Milan, and my beloved New York.

You can view and purchase Woo Design’s beautiful work on their website and on Etsy and Instagram.

All images property of New Woo Design.