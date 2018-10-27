My OBT

Them Bones

dietman

Erik Dietman

I thought today’s artist was the perfect way to kick off the approach to Halloween. This is the amazing work of multi-disciplinary artist Erik Dietman. His creepy-yet-awesome sepulctural sculptures feel perfect for the season. Working with materials like marble, stone, wood, bronze, and paper, it was his work with glass that got Dietman the most critical acclaim.

The Sweden-born artist spent most of his working life in Paris, where the artist died in 2002. He was known as one of the main contributors to 20th century sculpture. I hope you enjoy his Halloween-appropriate work!

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. roberta m
    October 27, 2018 at 6:30 am

    Creepy but awesome is right. Interested to learn more about him as an artist –thanks for kicking off Halloween!

