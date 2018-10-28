Masks Are From Venus Venice

For centuries, handpainted papier mache masks have been the go-to for masquerade balls, and this Venice-based mask artist is carrying on the tradition beautifully. Atelier Marega has mastered the ancient art of papier-maché masks in the Venetian tradition.
Located in the center of Venice, Atelier Marega is known as one of the best local mask-makers (in a town famous for its masks). The Atelier’s exquisite shapes, meticulous painting, vibrant traditional colors, and exceptional quality have made them a local favorite in their hometown of Venice, a town famous for its masks.
In addition to their magnificent masks, the Atelier also hand-makes magnificent costumes, available for sale or rent, which provide the perfect accompaniment to their papier-maché creations.
You can check out all of Atelier Marega’s gorgeous costume pieces on their website and on Etsy.
All images property of Atelier Marega.
October 28, 2018 at 9:02 am
These are grand. Beautiful art work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 28, 2018 at 9:04 am
I’ve always been drawn to masks, and these are really some of the best I’ve seen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 28, 2018 at 11:36 am
They are indeed lovely masks. I listened to a children’s story about Vivaldi where Carnival and masks are featured in a mystery story and since then I have always wanted to visit Venice and wear a beautiful mask. Thanks for sharing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 28, 2018 at 12:45 pm
That sounds like a great story!
LikeLike