Masks Are From Venus Venice

For centuries, handpainted papier mache masks have been the go-to for masquerade balls, and this Venice-based mask artist is carrying on the tradition beautifully. Atelier Marega has mastered the ancient art of papier-maché masks in the Venetian tradition.

Located in the center of Venice, Atelier Marega is known as one of the best local mask-makers (in a town famous for its masks). The Atelier’s exquisite shapes, meticulous painting, vibrant traditional colors, and exceptional quality have made them a local favorite in their hometown of Venice, a town famous for its masks.

In addition to their magnificent masks, the Atelier also hand-makes magnificent costumes, available for sale or rent, which provide the perfect accompaniment to their papier-maché creations.

You can check out all of Atelier Marega’s gorgeous costume pieces on their website and on Etsy.

All images property of Atelier Marega.