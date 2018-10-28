My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Masks Are From Venus Venice

by 4 Comments

venice 0

Atelier Marega Mask

For centuries, handpainted papier mache masks have been the go-to for masquerade balls, and this Venice-based mask artist is carrying on the tradition beautifully. Atelier Marega has mastered the ancient art of papier-maché masks in the Venetian tradition.

Located in the center of Venice, Atelier Marega is known as one of the best local mask-makers (in a town famous for its masks). The Atelier’s exquisite shapes, meticulous painting, vibrant traditional colors, and exceptional quality have made them a local favorite in their hometown of Venice, a town famous for its masks.

In addition to their magnificent masks, the Atelier also hand-makes magnificent costumes, available for sale or rent, which provide the perfect accompaniment to their papier-maché creations.

You can check out all of Atelier Marega’s gorgeous costume pieces on their website and on Etsy.

All images property of Atelier Marega.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Masks Are From Venus Venice

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    October 28, 2018 at 9:02 am

    These are grand. Beautiful art work.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. StellaKate Blue
    October 28, 2018 at 11:36 am

    They are indeed lovely masks. I listened to a children’s story about Vivaldi where Carnival and masks are featured in a mystery story and since then I have always wanted to visit Venice and wear a beautiful mask. Thanks for sharing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.