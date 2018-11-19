Poodle Act

Mame was a much-loved family dog living with her people in Japan. But then Riku, her little human sister was born, and everything changed. Mame took to big sisterhood like a duck to water, and she takes her role as little Riku’s playmate and protector very seriously.

The family noticed how close the two were right away, and when Riku’s grandmother began chronicling the pair’s friendship and posting the photos on Instagram, the world fell in love right alongside them. With nearly 500K followers, Riku and Mame’s beautiful relationship has brought joy to people at a time when we can all use some help staying positive. In fact, their friendship is so wonderful, it even inspired Beck’s latest music video!

In addition to Mame and Riku’s photos, Gramdma also sometimes includes photos of Her own pair of poodles, Gaku and Qoo, and newest grandchild, Mugi. This adorable bunch is really making me want a poodle…

You can follow the adorable family’s exploits on Instagram.

All images property of Tamanegi.qoo.riku.