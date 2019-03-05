YouTube Famous

A few nights ago, my older daughter posted the first video below, and I couldn’t stop watching. These are the mad, funny, weirdly charming videos by Steve Kardynal. He has been making a name for himself over the last bunch of years by entertaining/surprising people on on a popular chat website. Kardynal dresses up and lip synchs to popular songs with great conviction and hilariously bad dance moves, generally to the delight (and sometimes horror) of the strangers who encounter him.

In case you don’t know it, let me explain the website. Chatroulette is a website that pairs random strangers for online chats. It’s mostly haunted by exhibitionists and bored young people wanting to be sexy, but there are still many users on the site just to meet people from around the world. When you log on, you are paired up with another visitor. Both you and the visitor can leave the chat to find another connection at any time. BuzzFeed did a video showing people trying it for the first time, which is equal parts fun, funny, and horrifying.

When asked about the inspiration for his first viral Chatroulette video, Kardynal had this to say:

“When I first heard the lyrics, “Hey I just met you and this is crazy” I instantly thought about making a Chatroulette video using that song. The mixture of different reactions I can get in a single video is always what inspires me to make Chatroulette videos. Even though it may take several months to get the best reactions it is always worth it in the end.” –Tubefilter

Watching the videos, I found myself as entertained by the people’s reactions to Kardynal’s antics as I was by the comedian himself. The best bits are when the viewers start to play along. It’s a surprisingly joyous bunch of videos!

You can follow Steve Kardynal on his YouTube channel, and on Instagram and Facebook.