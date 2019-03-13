My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Celebrity Pies

by 11 Comments

Jessica Clark-Bojin

Alison and Don of the blog Adventures in Wonderland sent me a link to this young woman’s work around Thanksgiving last year, and I knew I wanted to save it for for Pi Day! (Okay, technically, it’s the day before Pi Day, but Thursdays are reserved for Etsomnia™, so today will have to do.)

This is the jaw-dropping work of Canadian baker and food artist Jessica Clark-Bojin. Her brand is known as Pies Are Awesome, and while you’ll get no argument from me, I had no idea they could be this awesome. Clark makes pie crusts bearing portraits of famous people, places, and things!

Not satisfied to limit her designs to the flat top of her pies’ crusts, the artist also constructs three-dimensional “pie scrapers” of iconic landmarks and scenes. Honestly, I’ve never seen anything like it. Having fallen down the rabbit hole (pie hole?) that is her Instagram, I’m not sure I can ever look at plain old regular pie the same way again.*

*Lies. All lies. Beloved and I are on a strict diet right now, so I can say with some authority that every pie is beautiful. I really, really miss pie.

You can follow Clark-Bojin on her website, Pies Are Awesome, on Instagram, and on her YouTube channel.

All images property of Jessica Clark-Bojin.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “Celebrity Pies

Leave a comment

  1. Alison and Don
    March 13, 2019 at 8:12 am

    OMG I had forgotten that they were THIS awesome! She is an artist!
    Thanks for the shoutout. I’d actually also forgotten I’d sent this to you.
    Alison

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    March 13, 2019 at 8:51 am

    Now I’ve seen everything. ..Well probably not because you are always comming up with something new to me. ( do people eat these pies)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 13, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    These are amazing! I get flustered enough just making decent pastry and making a pie look attractive in a very basic way so I seriously cannot imagine the talent and skill required to produce these edible delights. My husband’s birthday is tomorrow so a pie would be apt (except he has requested a pasta dish) and none more so than those Star Wars pies you shared here and that I saw on her Instagram. I may actually have a stab at making Jabba pasties some time. They’ll probably end up looking like Jabba on meth but nevermind.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.