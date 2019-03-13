Celebrity Pies

Alison and Don of the blog Adventures in Wonderland sent me a link to this young woman’s work around Thanksgiving last year, and I knew I wanted to save it for for Pi Day! (Okay, technically, it’s the day before Pi Day, but Thursdays are reserved for Etsomnia™, so today will have to do.)
This is the jaw-dropping work of Canadian baker and food artist Jessica Clark-Bojin. Her brand is known as Pies Are Awesome, and while you’ll get no argument from me, I had no idea they could be this awesome. Clark makes pie crusts bearing portraits of famous people, places, and things!
Not satisfied to limit her designs to the flat top of her pies’ crusts, the artist also constructs three-dimensional “pie scrapers” of iconic landmarks and scenes. Honestly, I’ve never seen anything like it. Having fallen down the rabbit hole (pie hole?) that is her Instagram, I’m not sure I can ever look at plain old regular pie the same way again.*
*Lies. All lies. Beloved and I are on a strict diet right now, so I can say with some authority that every pie is beautiful. I really, really miss pie.
You can follow Clark-Bojin on her website, Pies Are Awesome, on Instagram, and on her YouTube channel.
All images property of Jessica Clark-Bojin.
March 13, 2019 at 8:12 am
OMG I had forgotten that they were THIS awesome! She is an artist!
Thanks for the shoutout. I’d actually also forgotten I’d sent this to you.
Alison
March 13, 2019 at 11:42 am
LOL. I save things for special days. Thanks again for the referral!
March 13, 2019 at 8:51 am
Now I’ve seen everything. ..Well probably not because you are always comming up with something new to me. ( do people eat these pies)
March 13, 2019 at 11:42 am
Ha! I do try to come up with new and surprising things, but it gets harder as I go!
March 13, 2019 at 11:08 am
Jabba Puffs!
March 13, 2019 at 11:43 am
Aren’t those a riot? I feel like I have made those, just never on purpose.
March 13, 2019 at 11:44 am
😂😂😂LOL!! I am still working up the nerve to make Wookiee Cookies, which are chewbaccas made from mint milanos dipped in chocolate, add googly eyes and frosting “fur”! 😂😂😂
March 13, 2019 at 11:45 am
That sounds amazing!
March 13, 2019 at 2:31 pm
These are amazing! I get flustered enough just making decent pastry and making a pie look attractive in a very basic way so I seriously cannot imagine the talent and skill required to produce these edible delights. My husband’s birthday is tomorrow so a pie would be apt (except he has requested a pasta dish) and none more so than those Star Wars pies you shared here and that I saw on her Instagram. I may actually have a stab at making Jabba pasties some time. They’ll probably end up looking like Jabba on meth but nevermind.
March 13, 2019 at 2:39 pm
LOL Jabba on meth. There’s something to think about! Happy birthday to hubby. Hope he has a fun day.
March 13, 2019 at 2:54 pm
I’ll pass your greeting on.
