Celebrity Pies

Jessica Clark-Bojin

Alison and Don of the blog Adventures in Wonderland sent me a link to this young woman’s work around Thanksgiving last year, and I knew I wanted to save it for for Pi Day! (Okay, technically, it’s the day before Pi Day, but Thursdays are reserved for Etsomnia™, so today will have to do.)



This is the jaw-dropping work of Canadian baker and food artist Jessica Clark-Bojin. Her brand is known as Pies Are Awesome, and while you’ll get no argument from me, I had no idea they could be this awesome. Clark makes pie crusts bearing portraits of famous people, places, and things!

Not satisfied to limit her designs to the flat top of her pies’ crusts, the artist also constructs three-dimensional “pie scrapers” of iconic landmarks and scenes. Honestly, I’ve never seen anything like it. Having fallen down the rabbit hole (pie hole?) that is her Instagram, I’m not sure I can ever look at plain old regular pie the same way again.*

*Lies. All lies. Beloved and I are on a strict diet right now, so I can say with some authority that every pie is beautiful. I really, really miss pie.

You can follow Clark-Bojin on her website, Pies Are Awesome, on Instagram, and on her YouTube channel.

All images property of Jessica Clark-Bojin.