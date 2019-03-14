My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 218: Career Day

by 4 Comments

Just the thing for your career at the ugly curtain factory.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

When it comes to career clothing and accessories, Etsy sellers have some pretty radical ideas. I’d love to know what their day jobs are if this is what they think of as work appropriate. (#MeToo) On the other hand, there are also some truly lovely, creative examples of office-friendly items like bags, jewelry, and clothing that would certainly help you get your career on track!

When this came up in my search for career clothes, I was first confused, then amused. Then I realized the listing was for a personal tarot reading. Back to confused.

A terrible purse, to be sure, but hear me out. It would be great if your career was shoplifting. No mall cop is searching that thing.

The problem with offering things in a rainbow of colors is that then I want them all! By CedarAndStoneGarden

Desktop organizers? Well, I guess that’s one way to keep people from stealing your pens.

It would be incredibly depressing to carry my diet food to work in an upcycled ice cream container. Also, it’s ugly.

As always, the best suits and jackets come from LauraGalic.

It’s the mullet of briefcases; business in the front/party in the back.

This looks to me like someone accidentally put a bouclé jacket in the dryer with this.

I’m all about these commute-friendly bento boxes! By EcoSavvyShop

Turns out I don’t like kale on clothing, either!

“Office tote.” Cat lady level: expert.

I love the tux-as-office-wear idea! By OblivionClothing

One way to succeed in business is hard work, patience, and persistence. Or you could just wear transparent clothes.

While it worked for Elle Woods, I don’t think this post-it dispenser and stapler are going to help you get ahead.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 218: Career Day

  1. Penny Wilson Writes
    March 14, 2019 at 8:06 am

    Those animal feet (goat?) are just creepy! eewww!!

  2. bcparkison
    March 14, 2019 at 8:13 am

    How would someone carry the bento box. And what does’ bento ‘ mean. what happened to lunchbox.

