Flatterer for Hire

Xi Ding

Not long ago, I learned about a website called Fiverr. It’s like Match.com for services rather than dating. It’s a great place to find talented amateurs (and professionals) who can create custom portraits, caricatures, animations, music, programming, or whatever other creative services you need. The site is named Fiverr because prices start at just $5 (and go up to a few hundred). I popped on to get a digital portrait of myself. I was moderately satisfied with the drawing I got. It’s a little hit or miss, but it was a fun process, and I recommend it.

Today’s artist, who is not on the Fiverr site, is what I had in mind when I went looking for a portrait to begin with! This is the stunning caricature art by Xi Ding. The award-winning artist is based in Vienna and specializes in live quick-draw caricature. According to his website, he “can draw up to 120 guests in an evening event and 160 guests in a full day event.” There are probably caricature artists working right now in Times Square who can meet his time, but I’ll bet there are none who can rival his skill, either with marker and paper or on the computer!

Rather than following the typical caricature method of focusing on people’s worst attributes, Ding highlights his subjects’ more attractive features, leaving the subject flattered rather than amused/insulted. He is also a genius at capturing expression. His years of studying classical portraiture, traditional European caricature, and American cartoons have certainly paid off! He is consequently one of the most popular event entertainers in Europe.

You can follow the very talented Xi Ding on his website, and on Instagram and Facebook.

