Stair Master

I have featured higgledy-piggledy DIY architecture before, but I believe this one takes the prize for the tallest among them. This is Goose Creek Tower, a log cabin designed and built by attorney Phillip Weidner. Located in Talkeetna, Alaska, the insane, Dr. Seuss-looking log cabin stands at 185 feet tall. Its purpose? To allow for 300-mile panoramic views from Denali, to Homer, Cook Inlet, and the Aleutians. And when the season is right, the tower affords the best views of the Northern Lights available without an aircraft.
Weidner, an MIT engineering alumni and self-described frustrated architect, thinks of his structure as a poem to the sky. He says he only stopped at 185 feet because Federal air space starts at 200 feet. Though Weidner walks with a cane, up and down all those stairs he continues to go. He’s been working on the tower for more than 20 years now, and he still considers it a work in progress.
You can read a bit more about the amazing Goose Creek Tower on the Alaska Life website.
March 16, 2019 at 8:18 am
Wow. It is amazing what imagination and a little money can do. Well…maybe a lot of money.
March 16, 2019 at 9:07 am
And a lot of imagination. And a lot of time. It sure is fascinating, though!
March 16, 2019 at 9:17 am
I’d be scared to death but I would want to go all the way to the top–that view!!!
March 16, 2019 at 11:15 am
It seems pretty solidly built, but I’m not sure I’d trust those top few floors…
March 16, 2019 at 11:04 am
I’m sure the northern lights would be amazing but climbing that in the dark would not be.
March 16, 2019 at 11:15 am
Good point!
March 16, 2019 at 3:37 pm
That’s amazing! It is indeed very Dr Seuss like. I have dragged my short-legged, fat carcass, huffing and puffing up very many flights of stairs in order to get a great view over a landscape but – with the exception of ruined castles and ecclesiastical buildings – none have been as impressive or even imaginative as this. I wonder if it would inspire me more to keep climbing?
