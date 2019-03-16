Stair Master

Phillip Weidner

I have featured higgledy-piggledy DIY architecture before, but I believe this one takes the prize for the tallest among them. This is Goose Creek Tower, a log cabin designed and built by attorney Phillip Weidner. Located in Talkeetna, Alaska, the insane, Dr. Seuss-looking log cabin stands at 185 feet tall. Its purpose? To allow for 300-mile panoramic views from Denali, to Homer, Cook Inlet, and the Aleutians. And when the season is right, the tower affords the best views of the Northern Lights available without an aircraft.

Weidner, an MIT engineering alumni and self-described frustrated architect, thinks of his structure as a poem to the sky. He says he only stopped at 185 feet because Federal air space starts at 200 feet. Though Weidner walks with a cane, up and down all those stairs he continues to go. He’s been working on the tower for more than 20 years now, and he still considers it a work in progress.

You can read a bit more about the amazing Goose Creek Tower on the Alaska Life website.

Photo property of Great Big Story

Photo property of Alaska.org