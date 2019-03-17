Rhiannon Buckle

Pet photographer Rhiannon Buckle always found inspiration in the dogs and cats whose portraits she took, but when a client brought in their pet fox, something just clicked. The creatures were beautiful, to be sure, and surprisingly affectionate. But it was their inner wildness that really struck the young photographer.

“I met two [her client’s] foxes, and we covered two shoots over a year. Both foxes live outdoors whilst interacting with humans and their owners, so they are mostly domesticated, but I was headed into uncharted water with this shoot. I had no idea what to expect from them.

Her first vulpine subject was a young cinnamon fox named Ruta. She was initially a little shy, but once she warmed to Buckle, she turned out to be an utterly charming subject. The photographer described her as the happiest creature she’d ever met (and she works with dogs!).

Next came Jaeger, a silver fox kit. He was only six weeks old when Buckle first got him into her studio, and after sniffing and exploring through the space, he curled up on her and went to sleep. Her second shoot with Jaeger came when he was eight months old. By then, he had been socialized and was much more used to being around people. But again, there was no mistaking that he was a wild animal at heart.

