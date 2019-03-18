Nature in Glass

Today, I am thrilled to bring you the enchanting glass work by Paul Labrie. The artist’s facility and skill in representing ocean creatures and the natural world should come as no surprise; he was an oceanography major in the mid-1970s. Labrie uses lampworking techniques to create his gorgeous work, melting rods of glass over a small flame into realistic-if-unexpectedly-colored creatures.
“There are numerous artists who illustrate life on a canvas, and those who capture it through a camera lens. There are others, like me, who use glass as a medium for showcasing nature at its finest.-Labrie Glass Artist Statement
Though he started with small figurines, Labrie’s pieces have grown in size, complexity, and popularity over the last 35+ years. Nonetheless, he continues to make small- and medium-sized pieces which are surprisingly affordable!
You can follow Paul Labrie on his website, and on Facebook, and you can follow his daughter Caitlin Elder, an aspiring glass artist in her own right, on Twitter. You can also buy Labrie’s pieces on Etsy.
All images property of Paul Labrie/Labrie Glass.
March 18, 2019 at 6:58 am
Can I give it 8 or 9 stars? Beautiful work. Hal
March 18, 2019 at 7:15 am
I’m so glad you like it!
March 18, 2019 at 8:24 am
Now this is fun. He has a good artistic imagination.
March 18, 2019 at 12:36 pm
He definitely does!
March 18, 2019 at 12:24 pm
Fabulous work. I like the balance between the naturalistic and the whimsical. The sense of movement in each piece is fantastic too.
March 18, 2019 at 12:37 pm
I liked that he wasn’t all of one thing or the other, too. The fantastical stuff is really fun, but oh, that whale…
March 18, 2019 at 12:38 pm
Yes, the whale was the one I coveted most too.
March 18, 2019 at 2:55 pm
LOL Why am I not surprised!
