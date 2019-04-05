Buddy Movie

My OBT

While biking through Bosnia, Dean Nicholson, a traveler from Dunbar, Scotland, came across a stray kitten who had clearly been abandoned. He was in the middle of a couch-surfing/backpacking bike trip with no end in sight, so he briefly considered leaving the little thing to fend for itself, but she had other ideas. Nicholson’s better angels won the day, and the 31-year-old took the tiny creature with him. It became apparent to him that she needed medical attention, so he stopped in the nearest town and got her checked out. Once she was all fixed up, they two hit the road, and they haven’t left each other’s side since. After posting about her on his Instagram and asking for suggestions, he named the stray kitten Nala, and she has turned out to be the world’s best travel companion.

Nicholson has had to go to some expense and trouble to get her set up, but he says it’s all worth it. Nala now has her own pet passport so she can go everywhere with him. Their story is below, and I predict that even non-cat people are going to find this wonderful.

You can follow the duo’s adventures on Instagram. And if you’re feeling generous, there’s also a GoFundMe to help pay for their travels.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I woke up nice and early with the plan being to put in a 100 miles but that soon changed when i got a message on couchsurfing from someone who will host me tonight in Larissa! Travelling is all about meeting new people so instead i decided to slow my pace right down and aim towards this town as it was only 40 miles away! So with the music on and the sun shining on our backs we just cruised along happily and to make the day even better, Nala decided to miss out on her daily 6 hour nap and wanted to play instead!! •⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ •⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ •⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ •⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ •⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #quadlockcase #quadlock #cicloviajantes #jblextreme #worldexpedition #drone #dji #djimavicair #gopro #adventurebybike #adventure #adventureseeker #travelblogging #beautyofcycling #cycletheworld #cycletouring #worldbybike #adventurecat #couchsurfing #cycling #happy #countryside #cycle #nature #instabike #bikeporn #travel #outdoors #rural

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Had to seek shelter 30 miles into our cycle this morning due to heavy rain, luckily soon as it started we found an old abandoned house which is perfect as it acts as further protection from the elements ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🌧🌧🌧 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Our plan now is to head back down to Athens, we have 17 days before we get the ferry over to Santorini so we are going to take a more coastal route hoping to find a few cool places to explore! • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #wildcamping #wildcampingtips #tent #vangotents #campinglife #campingwithcats #cats #shouldercat #adventurecat #chillyseverywhere #spiritofadventure #forwhereveryougo #forwhereveryouwander #weatherornot #trek920disc #rain #travel #adventurebybike #adventure #adventureseeker #travelblogging #beautyofcycling #cycletheworld #cycletouring #worldbybike

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So we couldnt get to Santorini today as the ferry got cancelled due to the wind, to me it felt like a slight summer breeze you get back home in Scotland but the captain insisted the ship couldnt leave the port. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On that note we decided to head back to the house, doing a wee detour around Athens on the way. Having being pre-warned by @iliana21gr & @gazz750cc that the ferry was likely to be cancelled they had a good laugh when i turned back up at the door asking to extend my stay another night! Cant credit how nice and helpful these pair have been with me and of course they let me 💛 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We're all packed and ready to go in the morning so we are just going to spend the rest of the day relaxing watching netflix. Im absolutely hooked on shark tank at the minute and hoping by the time i cycle to America i can get on the show and pitch the idea of a Nala movie to them! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Fingers crossed the wind disappears in the next 12 hours so we can set sail and start our new chapter on this beautiful island! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🤞🤞🤞 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #ferry #santorini #cancelled #windy #wind #couchsurfingathens #couchsurfingfriends #couchsurfing #friendsforlife #family #love #sharktank #netflix #adventurebybike #adventure #adventureseeker #travelblogging #beautyofcycling #cycletheworld #cycletouring #worldbybike #meow #sleepycat #travel #travelblogger #solotraveler #happy

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Although we have been giving our own house on the island with a double bed, ive realised that i actually prefer sleeping outdoors! So i went and brought all my stuff down to the kayak base and this is going to be my bed over the summer! Anyone whos ever slept in a hammock before knows how comfy this is! Nala also loves it down here and waken up to the sound of the sea everyday with the sunrise right in front of you… is a no brainer! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ All we need to do tomorrow is a few finishing touches to the shed and clean the life jackets then we are good to go so im hoping i can get a wee bit kayaking in tomorrow evening! • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #hammock #vango #vango #kayaking #kayaklife #adventurebybike #adventure #adventureseeker #travelblogging #beautyofcycling #cycletheworld #cycletouring #worldbybike #adventurecat #travel #travelblogger #solotraveler #solotraveller #travelgram #love #happy #life #santorini

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. bcparkison
    April 5, 2019 at 7:59 am

    Bless his heart and one lucky cat.

