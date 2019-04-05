Buddy Movie

1Bike1World

While biking through Bosnia, Dean Nicholson, a traveler from Dunbar, Scotland, came across a stray kitten who had clearly been abandoned. He was in the middle of a couch-surfing/backpacking bike trip with no end in sight, so he briefly considered leaving the little thing to fend for itself, but she had other ideas. Nicholson’s better angels won the day, and the 31-year-old took the tiny creature with him. It became apparent to him that she needed medical attention, so he stopped in the nearest town and got her checked out. Once she was all fixed up, they two hit the road, and they haven’t left each other’s side since. After posting about her on his Instagram and asking for suggestions, he named the stray kitten Nala, and she has turned out to be the world’s best travel companion.

Nicholson has had to go to some expense and trouble to get her set up, but he says it’s all worth it. Nala now has her own pet passport so she can go everywhere with him. Their story is below, and I predict that even non-cat people are going to find this wonderful.

You can follow the duo’s adventures on Instagram. And if you’re feeling generous, there’s also a GoFundMe to help pay for their travels.