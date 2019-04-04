My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 221: Bloomin’ Idiots

by 4 Comments

Here’s a maker who puts the “NO” in monokini!

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I recently received a very sweet spring gift from fellow blogger and friend, Beverly, who writes More Ink Please. It was beautiful handmade card featuring irises, my favorite flower. This got me thinking about all the wonderful floral-themed stuff on Etsy, which in turn got me thinking about the less-than-wonderful floral disasters out there, too. So today, it’s all about the flowers!

This card is so lovely! By LateBloomingDesigns (A.K.A. Beverly)

12 carat diamond cauliflower?

The seller suggests this chandelier could be hung over your bed. I would never sleep. I’d be sitting up with a can of Raid, waiting for the spiders to descend on me.

Gorgeous! I want all three! By LeMiroirMagique

This crocheted “spring dress” must weigh 20 lbs. Perfect for spring in Siberia (where it would be covered with a coat, which would be an improvement). (Maybe.)

Well, that’s one way to sell a hat.

Wow! I MUST have a pair of these! By KayteFawcettStudio

I’m all for reuse and recycle, but sometimes, the trick is knowing when to just throw it out.

“Fairy boots.” I guess it would depend on the fairy.

After seeing this gorgeous necklace by YaniaJewelryNYC, I think I may have to pay them a visit!

Did I miss a memo? Are smushed flower sweaters a thing now? No? Oh, thank heaven!

If this is “fine art” as the description claims, then my 6-year-old niece is an artistic genius.

If I had these in my mini skirt, Dr. Martens, and biker jacket days, I would have been the QUEEN of 1982! By LirikaMatoshi

Bless her heart.

Well, I don’t get it, but he’s certainly feeling it.

It’s a real challenge to make something that looks both crusty and hairy. Nailed it!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 221: Bloomin’ Idiots

  1. bcparkison
    April 4, 2019 at 8:19 am

    Thank you for the kind words.
    I often see ‘fine art’ that if I had done something like it people would say…”You need a few lessons my dear”. I guess it depends on who you are or who your friends are.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. LVital7019
    April 4, 2019 at 11:59 am

    OMG that crusty purse looks like an infection! 😕

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

