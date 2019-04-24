Dogs (and Dames)

Emmanuel José is a wizard with paper. His portraits of dogs (and his recent series of cut-paper pictures based on the art of fashion illustrator René Gruau) are sensitive and fun and exciting. I can’t get over how much expression he gets into their lovely doggy faces!
Some of his dog portraits are first painted, then cut out and assembled, but I prefer the simpler, paper-only pieces like the one above. I adore how clean and striking and different they are.
José can be hired to do your pet’s portrait, and he’s not just limited to dogs. I found quite a few cats, a couple of rabbits, and even a tarantula among his works. (Yuck.)
You can follow Emmanuel José on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
April 24, 2019 at 6:55 am
Like your style
April 24, 2019 at 9:41 am
Thanks! I’m lucky enough to get to profile artists every day, so most of the credit goes to them.
April 24, 2019 at 7:05 am
How much fun are these. Of couese the Corgi is my fav.
April 24, 2019 at 9:42 am
Me, too! I’m obsessed with Corgis. Makes Beloved crazy. Every time we see one, I have to go up to the owner and tell them how much I love their dog.
April 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm
They are wonderful . We had one we had to put down and it just about did us in. Her name was Tobie and she was just part of us.
April 24, 2019 at 4:51 pm
How sad. I love her name and I know just what you mean about her being part of the family.
April 24, 2019 at 1:47 pm
These pieces are completely charming. I prefer the purely paper pieces too – I think because they are more streamlined and suit our Art Deco sensibilities – but I can see why portraiture might require that extra degree of detail that the addition of some paint provides.
April 24, 2019 at 4:52 pm
Both styles are incredibly effective. He’s a real wizard!
April 24, 2019 at 5:42 pm
I haven’t heard the word “wizard” used that way in ages. Love it!
