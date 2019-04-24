My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Dogs (and Dames)

Emmanuel José

Emmanuel José is a wizard with paper. His portraits of dogs (and his recent series of cut-paper pictures based on the art of fashion illustrator René Gruau) are sensitive and fun and exciting. I can’t get over how much expression he gets into their lovely doggy faces!

Some of his dog portraits are first painted, then cut out and assembled, but I prefer the simpler, paper-only pieces like the one above. I adore how clean and striking and different they are.

José can be hired to do your pet’s portrait, and he’s not just limited to dogs. I found quite a few cats, a couple of rabbits, and even a tarantula among his works. (Yuck.)

You can follow Emmanuel José on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

View this post on Instagram

A study in relief.

A post shared by Emmanuel Jose (@emmanuel_jose) on

View this post on Instagram

A leafy kitty for this Caturday 🌿🐱🌿

A post shared by Emmanuel Jose (@emmanuel_jose) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on "Dogs (and Dames)



  2. bcparkison
    April 24, 2019 at 7:05 am

    How much fun are these. Of couese the Corgi is my fav.

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 24, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    These pieces are completely charming. I prefer the purely paper pieces too – I think because they are more streamlined and suit our Art Deco sensibilities – but I can see why portraiture might require that extra degree of detail that the addition of some paint provides.

