Dogs (and Dames)

Emmanuel José

Emmanuel José is a wizard with paper. His portraits of dogs (and his recent series of cut-paper pictures based on the art of fashion illustrator René Gruau) are sensitive and fun and exciting. I can’t get over how much expression he gets into their lovely doggy faces!

Some of his dog portraits are first painted, then cut out and assembled, but I prefer the simpler, paper-only pieces like the one above. I adore how clean and striking and different they are.

José can be hired to do your pet’s portrait, and he’s not just limited to dogs. I found quite a few cats, a couple of rabbits, and even a tarantula among his works. (Yuck.)

You can follow Emmanuel José on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.