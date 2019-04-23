In 2015, I wrote about one of my all-time favorite TV shows, the BBC series Ground Force, hosted by Alan Titchmarsh. I accidentally (and very happily) discovered that his most recent series, Love Your Garden on ITV, is now available on Netflix. I started watching the show, expecting more garden makeover fun, but this series really kicks it up a notch.

This time, dear goofy Alan is making over small gardens for people who are a bit extra deserving of help like those with physical challenges, many whom are house-bound and can’t enjoy the outdoors. It is giving me all the feels, and his kindness and thoughtful designs are wonderful to see. Alas, his colleagues on this series are much more polished and less quirky and entertaining than the lovely Charlie Dimmoc, and Tommy Walsh were, but this crew certainly does truly lovely work.

I’m delighted to report that while only season 3 (out of 8) is available on Netflix right now, the series will continue production in 2019! I hope that means that Netflix will release more seasons soon. And if you don’t have Netflix, don’t worry. Many of the shows have been uploaded to YouTube, including the lovely episode below. Enjoy!

You can follow Love Your Garden on their blog right here on WordPress!