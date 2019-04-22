Giuseppe Ragazzini

Italian artist Giuseppe Ragazzini is an expert at so many things, it makes my head spin. He is a world-renowned painter, graffiti artist, set designer, animator, and visual artist, and he has a way of exploring, illustrating, and animating the creative process that makes much of his collage and video art feel like behind-the-scenes documentaries (and you know how I love those). His subjects are often captured during a metamorphosis, and the stages they go through look to me like Hieronymus Bosch, Picasso, and Terry Gilliam got together to produce collaborative works. It’s truly blowing my mind.

His set designs have been featured in many prestigious venues (including the Met Gala!), his animations have been featured in festivals around the world, his paintings and illustrations have appeared in international exhibitions, books, and periodicals including La Repubblica and Le Monde, and his ingenious app for children, Mixerpiece, has won countless awards and many, many fans. Is there anything this man can’t do?

“Mixerpiece is not only an app for children. Despite its simplicity, it is also a highly powerful creative instrument for adults and even for artists and illustrators. It is a kind of digital magnetic board with a series of elements taken from famous masterpieces from all the different centuries, which are grouped into categories, and which can be combined to create new collages, with infinite and very surprising creative possibilities.”

-Giuseppe Ragazzini interview with Domus

I spent a fair amount of time binge-oogling every piece of his widely varied work I could find, and I honestly don’t think I’ve ever come across a more consummate artist. The man is endlessly creative, and I’m so thrilled to have found his work.

You can follow the genius Giuseppe Ragazzini on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and on The Collage Empire (which he uses as a sort of Pinterest board where he posts collages by both professional and amateur artists).

