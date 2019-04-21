My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Walking on Eggshells

Elisa Sheehan

Happy Easter!

A couple of years ago, I did a post about the Japanese tradition of Kintsugi (also known as Kintsukuroi). The name Kintsugi, which translates to “golden joinery,” refers to the practice of repairing humble things like everyday ceramics with precious materials (typically gold), thereby elevating the original object and recognizing its life experience. Today, I’m thrilled to bring you the eggshell art by Elisa Sheehan. She paints the insides of eggshells in glorious, springy colors with hints of the style of Kintsugi (but she has broken them herself).

Years ago, I knew an artist who used to place her watercolor tablets inside old eggshells when she was painting. She told me the shells added an extra texture to the paints. I wonder if that’s how Sheehan came to paint the insides of eggs. However she got there, her watercolor and gold-leaf beauties are remarkable for their beautiful colors and their fragility.

You can follow all of Elisa Sheehan’s work on her website and on Instagram.

Mapling outdoors, eggshells indoors this fine Sunday.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on "Walking on Eggshells

  1. bcparkison
    April 21, 2019 at 9:21 am

    My goodness…better get those shell out of the compost. Very creative.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

