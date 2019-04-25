Etsomnia™ 224: Feeling Stabby

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week. We are headed to Mexico for a little beach and tequila time, and I can’t wait! One of the things that comes to mind when I think of the things I love about Mexico is all the stunning embroidery. It appears on everything you can think of: clothing, art, housewares, jewelry, everything! So I thought this week was the perfect opportunity to explore Etsy’s more – and less – artistic embroidery offerings.

By the way, this week’s title was inspired by my newest blog crush, The Bloggess. Go read her. She’s a marvel.

“So if you follow me on Instagram you know that when I’m stressed out I embroider because stabbing things thousands of times with tiny needles is great therapy and keeps me from stabbing assholes who probably deserve it since you’re not allowed to stab people even if it’s only lightly in the leg with a fork (according to my therapist).”

-“Furiously Stabby” by The Bloggess

