Etsomnia™ 226: Toy Story

Because who doesn’t love snuggling up to a “happy” lower digestive system?
We have a number of young ones’ birthdays coming up, so this week, I’m on the hunt for toys. I’m sure it comes as no surprise that Etsy is a great place to go when you need something handmade and truly unique. I have always found their toy section to be especially wonderful. It beautifully showcases the amazing, creative energy that Etsy seems to gather around itself. Of course, there are still plenty of turds in the punchbowl, but overall, I’d say it’s my favorite toy store.
Let the games begin! (Note: it is very important when doing a search for toys on Etsy that you remember to exclude the word ‘sex.’ Trust me.) And don’t miss my Bringing Up Baby edition from 2016.
A busy board would be fun to make, but if you lack the skills or the time, this one by MagicRabbitToy would be a fantastic gift!
What to get for the child whose dollhouse has everything… (a joke listing by the very talented MforMiniatures)
“Dress just like Gru!” Really? A used scarf? That’s the best you could do?
Painting these unfinished Plop-in-the-top games would be a great kid’s party activity/giveaway! By ToyingAround
In case you were wondering, this is a plush broom. “complete with dirt.”
It must be such a pleasure making toys as stunning as this fire truck! By the amazing ToyMakerofSouthport
I am not making this up. This… is a ‘Child’s Toy Censer.’ For the child who ‘wants to be just like the priests.’ I assume he already has a bishop’s rochet and mitre in the dress-up box.
The idea of a custom basketball hoop is cool, and as a thank you gift for a coach, it’s absolutely genius! By 101MiniHoops
