The Pop-Up Pro

Rosa Yoo

Today, we are exploring the cheerful paper creations by self-described paper lover, paper explorer, paper storyteller, Rosa Yoo. The Korea-based artist builds everything from tiny furniture and food pieces all the way up to complete wall-sized cities, all entirely out of paper. She even makes customized pop-up books that would make an amazing gift.

I had a magnificent time ogling all of the tiny wonders in her Instagram. If you’re as big a fan of miniatures as I am, I really recommend it next time you need a break. What a fun little world!

You can follow the lovely Rosa Yoo on Instagram and Facebook.

The Pop-Up Pro

  1. loisajay
    June 3, 2019 at 6:59 am

    The little sneakers….!!!!

  2. bcparkison
    June 3, 2019 at 7:07 am

    Oh …you know i love this. The little towns and the kettles are just to cute.

