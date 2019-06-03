The Pop-Up Pro

Rosa Yoo

Today, we are exploring the cheerful paper creations by self-described paper lover, paper explorer, paper storyteller, Rosa Yoo. The Korea-based artist builds everything from tiny furniture and food pieces all the way up to complete wall-sized cities, all entirely out of paper. She even makes customized pop-up books that would make an amazing gift.

I had a magnificent time ogling all of the tiny wonders in her Instagram. If you’re as big a fan of miniatures as I am, I really recommend it next time you need a break. What a fun little world!

You can follow the lovely Rosa Yoo on Instagram and Facebook.