Coffee Chicks

Kunit92

Self-taught Japanese latte artist Kusanagi – also know as Kunit92 – creates colorful, mind-blowing portraits of birds in colored foam. She describes herself as a home hobbyist barista. Can you imagine making things this lovely as a hobby?

The little Instagram stories that accompany her amazing photos are very sweet. I really appreciate how much thought she puts into her art. She was initially inspired to make bird art because she wanted to draw (paint? pour? pipe? how does one decorate a latte?) her own parrot, Sakura. One she started putting up foam portraits of Sakura, other bird owners began asking that she do coffee portraits of their pets, too.

It’s incredible how she captures the character and charm of the birds she depicts using only foam. What a talent!

