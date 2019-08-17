My OBT

Dog Joy

Let the cuteness overload begin!

The UK-based organization known simply as The Kennel Club has announced it’s winners in the 2019 Dog Photos of the Year contest. This year marks the competition’s 14th annual contest, and they received almost 7,000 entries from more than 70 countries around the world. The competition is co-sponsored by Nikon School UK. In addition to the coveted title of best dog photographer of the year, the first-place winner will also receive an original oil painting of their photo by award-winning artist Sara Abbott.

The contest’s Instagram feed is so full of doggo joy, I hardly know what to do with myself. Most of their feed (and the Instagram embeds below) are of 2018 entries, but since I covered the competition in 2017 but skipped 2018, that’s okay with me! Cute, cute, cute!

You can see all this year’s winners on The Kennel Club contest website. You can also check out past entries on their Instagram. And if you find yourself in London, you can see the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize winning photos from each category at The Kennel Club through October 3rd, 2019.

Congratulations to Elinor Roizman from Israel 🇮🇱 for placing 🥇1st in Dogs at Play category! Elinor’s photo of Lili the Pomeranian playing on the beach was a clear winner for the 2018 Judging panel. View all the 2018 winning images on our official website hosted by @smugmug ⬆️ in bio ! Congrats again @dogma_photography ! . . . . . . #beach #bubble #pomeranian #pomeraniansofinstagram #pom #winner #israel #photographylover #dogphotgraphy #dog #photography #winners #dogphotgraphyobsession #dogphotographer #dogsatwork #dogsatplay #mansbestfriend #puppies #ilovedogsbecause #oldies #rescuedog #portrait #youngpupphotographer #assistancedog #dogphotographeroftheyear #thekennelclub #we❤️dogphotographers #nikon #smugmug

ENTRY is now ⭐️OPEN⭐️ for Dog Photographer of the Year 2019! Our annual competition draws major international media! Don’t miss out in your chance for your work to be recognised worldwide 🌍! TEN categories to consider entering. 👉Please read our T&Cs, FAQ on our website. Link ⬆️ in bio.👈 Entry closes 10th April 2019 1700 GMT. We ❤️🐕📷! 📸 Pamela Draxler©️ Puppies category entry 2018 #dogphotgraphy #dog #photography #winners #dogphotgraphyobsession #dogphotographer #dogsatwork #dogsatplay #mansbestfriend #puppies #ilovedogsbecause #oldies #rescuedog #portrait #youngpupphotographer #assistancedog #dogphotographeroftheyear #thekennelclub #we❤️dogphotographers #smugmug #flickr #loxleycolour #nikonschooluk #weimaraner #weimaranerpuppy #puppy

Sundays are made for 🐕📸! Beautiful day today which means it’s a great day for outside dog photography! Enter today our annual Dog Photographer of the Year! Proudly sponsored by @smugmug @flickr and prizes by @nikonschooluk @loxleycolour All prize info, T&Cs, FAQ, all in link ⬆️ in bio👌Entries close 10th April so hurry! 📸Photographer credit: Oksana Serova©️ Dogs at Play entry 2018 #dogphotgraphy #dog #photography #winners #dogphotgraphyobsession #dogphotographer #dogsatwork #dogsatplay #mansbestfriend #puppies #ilovedogsbecause #oldies #rescuedog #portrait #youngpupphotographer #assistancedog #dogphotographeroftheyear #thekennelclub #we❤️dogphotographers #smugmug #flickr #loxleycolour #nikonschooluk #sundays #sunday #bernesemountaindogs #bernesemountaindog

“Dinner?” Is the title of this wonderful portrait by young photographer Sienna Weymss from the UK 🇬🇧. Sienna placed 🥈in the Young Pup 🐶Photographer category for ages 11 and under. To read more about Sienna’s winning image of her Whippet named Dallas go to our website ⬆️ link in bio. 🌟Congratulations🌟again Sienna! 👏 . . . . . . #whippet #portraitphotography #dogportrait #blackandwhite #iphonex #dogphotgraphy #dog #photography #winners #dogphotgraphyobsession #dogphotographer #dogsatwork #dogsatplay #mansbestfriend #puppies #ilovedogsbecause #oldies #rescuedog #portrait #youngpupphotographer #assistancedog #dogphotographeroftheyear #thekennelclub #we❤️dogphotographers #nikon #smugmug

We are excited to be working pre-Christmas on preparing Dog Photographer of the Year 2019 💫 Sign 🖋up to our e-news on our official website ⬆️ (link in bio) We are proud to have @smugmug and @Flickr sponsor the world’s greatest 🐕📸 competition! 🔜 We will announce date for OPENING in January 2019 🎉 Photo credit: Jeff Ashton©️ Portrait entry 2018 #dogphotgraphy #dog #photography #winners #dogphotgraphyobsession #dogphotographer #dogsatwork #dogsatplay #mansbestfriend #puppies #ilovedogsbecause #oldies #rescuedog #portrait #youngpupphotographer #assistancedog #dogphotographeroftheyear #thekennelclub #we❤️dogphotographers #nikon #smugmug

✨Special Announcement!✨ World famous dog 🐕📷photographer 👉Elke Vogelsang 👈 aka @wieselblitz taking place at @thekennelclubuk ! When? Friday, 20th July at 11:00 AM What? Dogsonality: A creative guide to dog photography with Elke Vogelsang!! @elkevogelsang @threespanishmutts Elke Vogelsang will describe how she managed to change her life for the better and now spend her time with what she loves: dogs and photography. The professional dog photographer will explain how she managed to turn her camera shy dog into a supermodel and how she makes sure all dogs enjoy being in front of her camera. Learn the basics of dog photography, like shooting portraits and dogs in action, and get to know ways to take your dog photography to the next level and integrate creative ideas. Elke will also be signing her beautiful dog photography book, ‘Nice Nosing You’ following her talk! Bring your own copy or purchase one from Elke on the day. Tickets for the talk and book signing are priced at £10 and are available through The Kennel Club Shop https://www.thekennelclubshop.org.uk/collections/events/products/dogsonality-a-creative-guide-to-dog-photography-with-elke-vogelsang Price includes talk, gallery visit, coffee and tea ☕️ Hurry and book now! Contact The Kennel Club Art Gallery artgallery@thekennelclub.org.uk for further information about this talk 🤩 #dogphotographeroftheyear #dogphotography #dogsofinstagram #dogphotography #photographydog #fuji #portrait #talk #booksigning #nicenosingyou #thekennelclubuk #artgallery #we💙dog photographers

Some dogs 🐕 just know how to strike a pose 😎! Less than a month to go to enter the world’s largest dog photographer competition! Enter today! 🔟 categories Prizes from sponsors @smugmug @flickr @loxleycolour @nikonschooluk See all T&Cs, FAQ and prize info ⬆️ link in bio ✨ 📸credit: Oksana Serova©️ Portrait entry 2018 Dog Photographer of the Year #dogphotgraphy #dog #photography #winners #dogphotgraphyobsession #dogphotographer #dogsatwork #dogsatplay #mansbestfriend #puppies #ilovedogsbecause #oldies #rescuedog #portrait #youngpupphotographer #assistancedog #dogphotographeroftheyear #thekennelclub #we❤️dogphotographers #smugmug #flickr #loxleycolour #nikonschooluk #xoloitzcuintli #xolo

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

15 thoughts on “Dog Joy

Leave a comment

  1. acflory
    August 17, 2019 at 6:51 am

    Thank you so much. 😀 The little Pomeranian chasing the soap bubble? I had a Pomeranian cross who used to chase waves at the beach. Made me smile all over. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    August 17, 2019 at 7:05 am

    Really good photos. I don’t think my Babe would ever be still long enough for a cute photo.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. IreneDesign2011
    August 17, 2019 at 7:34 am

    Very cute photos, Donna 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. loisajay
    August 17, 2019 at 7:56 am

    Oh my Dog! There is nothing like looking into the eyes of a dog. The wisdom they posses with a single glance. These are amazing, Donna.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Jack Shalom
    August 17, 2019 at 8:54 am

    Great photos.The one with the soap bubble is extraordinary.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. dawnkinster
    August 17, 2019 at 9:54 am

    Oh what’s not to love about these! Dogs and cute and photography all rolled into one! Wonderful. (Don’t tell Katie I looked at other dogs.)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. janhaltn
    August 17, 2019 at 10:17 am

    Had a dog in the house for over 70 years. Wife loved cats. Great pictures!! Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

