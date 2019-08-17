Let the cuteness overload begin!
The UK-based organization known simply as The Kennel Club has announced it’s winners in the 2019 Dog Photos of the Year contest. This year marks the competition’s 14th annual contest, and they received almost 7,000 entries from more than 70 countries around the world. The competition is co-sponsored by Nikon School UK. In addition to the coveted title of best dog photographer of the year, the first-place winner will also receive an original oil painting of their photo by award-winning artist Sara Abbott.
The contest’s Instagram feed is so full of doggo joy, I hardly know what to do with myself. Most of their feed (and the Instagram embeds below) are of 2018 entries, but since I covered the competition in 2017 but skipped 2018, that’s okay with me! Cute, cute, cute!
You can see all this year’s winners on The Kennel Club contest website. You can also check out past entries on their Instagram. And if you find yourself in London, you can see the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize winning photos from each category at The Kennel Club through October 3rd, 2019.
August 17, 2019 at 6:51 am
Thank you so much. 😀 The little Pomeranian chasing the soap bubble? I had a Pomeranian cross who used to chase waves at the beach. Made me smile all over. 🙂
August 17, 2019 at 11:39 am
“Smile all over” is my new favorite phrase!
August 17, 2019 at 7:05 am
Really good photos. I don’t think my Babe would ever be still long enough for a cute photo.
August 17, 2019 at 11:40 am
You don’t need a slower dog. You just need a faster camera!
August 17, 2019 at 7:34 am
Very cute photos, Donna 🙂
August 17, 2019 at 11:40 am
So glad you liked them!
August 17, 2019 at 7:56 am
Oh my Dog! There is nothing like looking into the eyes of a dog. The wisdom they posses with a single glance. These are amazing, Donna.
August 17, 2019 at 11:42 am
I completely agree about dogs’ eyes. We are staying the weekend with good friends and their labradoodle, Charlie, looks at me like she knows all the secrets of the universe.
August 17, 2019 at 12:01 pm
I am so sure she does!
August 17, 2019 at 8:54 am
Great photos.The one with the soap bubble is extraordinary.
August 17, 2019 at 11:42 am
That’s my fave, too!
August 17, 2019 at 9:54 am
Oh what’s not to love about these! Dogs and cute and photography all rolled into one! Wonderful. (Don’t tell Katie I looked at other dogs.)
August 17, 2019 at 11:43 am
I’ll never tell! LOL
August 17, 2019 at 10:17 am
Had a dog in the house for over 70 years. Wife loved cats. Great pictures!! Hal
August 17, 2019 at 11:43 am
I love them both!
