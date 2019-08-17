Let the cuteness overload begin!

The UK-based organization known simply as The Kennel Club has announced it’s winners in the 2019 Dog Photos of the Year contest. This year marks the competition’s 14th annual contest, and they received almost 7,000 entries from more than 70 countries around the world. The competition is co-sponsored by Nikon School UK. In addition to the coveted title of best dog photographer of the year, the first-place winner will also receive an original oil painting of their photo by award-winning artist Sara Abbott.

The contest’s Instagram feed is so full of doggo joy, I hardly know what to do with myself. Most of their feed (and the Instagram embeds below) are of 2018 entries, but since I covered the competition in 2017 but skipped 2018, that’s okay with me! Cute, cute, cute!

You can see all this year’s winners on The Kennel Club contest website. You can also check out past entries on their Instagram. And if you find yourself in London, you can see the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize winning photos from each category at The Kennel Club through October 3rd, 2019.