Hay Fever

Jean Marie Smith

You wouldn’t think working at a small local park would keep a person terribly busy, but Jean Marie Smith definitely has her hands full. Smith is the artist-in-residence at the Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen, Kentucky, where she has painted a number of public murals. She also teaches painting and drawing classes for a variety of levels, and every October, she’s the park’s resident hay sculptor. For the last ten years, Smith has created amazing, fun painted hay sculptures that draw a robust crowd to the park and the town. Somehow she even finds time to lead the book club at the Oldham County Library and to serve on the local Code Enforcement Board! What would Goshen do without her?

You don’t seem to be able to follow Jean Marie Smith on any social media or website, but you can follow the Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve on Instagram and Facebook.

  2. janhaltn
    October 30, 2019 at 7:22 am

    OH, they are cute. I will smile all day today. THANKS = Hal PS: I also know what “BC” means for your housing area. I guess the back of the house is over water.

  4. IreneDesign2011
    October 30, 2019 at 9:10 am

    She is very creative Donna 😀

