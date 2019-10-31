My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 244: Orange Isn’t the New Black

by Leave a comment

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I believe I have complained before how much I dislike the color orange. My childhood was largely spent in a succession of houses decorated in avocado, brown, orange, and yellow, and I’ve had a terrible opinion of all four colors ever since. I imagine it’s time to get over it, especially since I was pleasantly surprised at the number of non-atrocious orange items I found this week. Alright, orange, maybe I forgive you for being such an eyesore in my otherwise happy childhood.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Kind of a fantastic assemblage, if that’s your thing. Ashtray by ModSquadPicking
Skeet earrings? Fine, but don’t come crying to me when some dummy shoots your head off…
Obviously, when I’m complaining about orange, I don’t mean Hermès orange. By Demaloner
Hideous. On the bright side, I’d probably lose weight because I wouldn’t want those things anywhere near my mouth…
I can admire the beauty of carnelian, even if it’s not my favorite color. By MoonLotusCrystals
I’d hide, too.
I like the look of this hanging ashtray, but I know that back when I was a smoker, I would have knocked into it, spilling the contents, constantly. Cool, though! By MSGEngineering
I remember these at a friend’s house when I was a kid.
“Donna, would you like something to drink?”
“No, thanks, Mrs. C.. I’ll just drink from the bottle.”
I admit it. This is gorgeous. By NameDesignStudio
To be fair, I’m not sure I’d like this in any color.
I’m a sucker for plastic-free glitter, even when it’s orange! By GlitterNymph
I sometimes wonder whether things like this were made to prank the color blind or to torture the rest of us.
This is so well done, I think even I could live with this stylish touch of orange in my house! By RedMoonStudioArt
This is actually making me a bit queasy. The pattern looks like vomit under a microscope.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.