Etsomnia™ 244: Orange Isn’t the New Black

I believe I have complained before how much I dislike the color
I imagine it's time to get over it, especially since I was surprised at the number of pleasantly orange items I found this week.
Kind of a fantastic assemblage, if that’s your thing. Ashtray by ModSquadPicking
Skeet earrings? Fine, but don’t come crying to me when some dummy shoots your head off…
Obviously, when I’m complaining about orange, I don’t mean Hermès orange. By Demaloner
Hideous. On the bright side, I’d probably lose weight because I wouldn’t want those things anywhere near my mouth…
I can admire the beauty of carnelian, even if it’s not my favorite color. By MoonLotusCrystals
I’d hide, too.
I like the look of this hanging ashtray, but I know that back when I was a smoker, I would have knocked into it, spilling the contents, constantly. Cool, though! By MSGEngineering
I remember these at a friend’s house when I was a kid. “Donna, would you like something to drink?” “No, thanks, Mrs. C.. I’ll just drink from the bottle.”
I admit it. This is gorgeous. By NameDesignStudio
To be fair, I’m not sure I’d like this in any color.
I’m a sucker for plastic-free glitter, even when it’s orange! By GlitterNymph
I sometimes wonder whether things like this were made to prank the color blind or to torture the rest of us.
This is so well done, I think even I could live with this stylish touch of orange in my house! By RedMoonStudioArt
This is actually making me a bit queasy. The pattern looks like vomit under a microscope.
