My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Read My Lips

by 2 Comments

Veronica Anrathi

It’s been a while since I did a makeup post. I know they’re not for everyone, but these lip designs by Veronica Anrathi, A.K.A. D1sarmon1a, are so exceptional, I just couldn’t keep them to myself. I love her use of color and the way she sometimes uses the lips’ natural shape to create an illusion like the Egyptian eye above. So creative!

The Ukrainian artist’s feed is full of gorgeous photos of lip effects she’s done on herself. I can’t imagine how she gets such amazing photographs of her work. She could make some money just selling her photography setup secrets!

You can see all of D1sarmon1a’s outrageous designs on Instagram and Facebook.

View this post on Instagram

🐺GHOST🐺 How many of you here watch #GameOfThrones? If you do, I am pretty sure you will agree with me on one thing – the goodest boi #Ghost deserves more love! So here's a stylized version of his face I painted to show some appreciation for the best CGI puppy out there. 🐺❤ How do you think the series will end? Got any cool theories? 🤔 For this lip art I used @jeffreestarcosmetics Drug Lord and Weirdo lipsticks, @nyxcosmetics White liner, @popstarcosmetics Dainty liner and Diamond gloss, @meltcosmetics Death Cherry lipstick on Ghost's eyes with @glisten_cosmetics Hot chunky glitter on top and these awesome @marmaladenails Blanca press on nails. 🐺🐺🐺 #meltcosmetics #meltdeathcherry #melt #jeffreestar #jeffreestarcosmetics #jsc #druglord #weirdo #popstarcosmetics #lips #lipart #makeup #mua #makeupartist #snakebites #piercings #marmaladenails #hbo #got #jonsnow #winteriscoming #stark #winterfell #wolf #glistencosmetics #nyx #nyxcosmetics

A post shared by Veronica Anrathi (@d1sarmon1a) on

View this post on Instagram

🎀LACED🎀 Made this one a few days ago, not a new idea for sure, but this was the first thing that came into my mind after I tried the new gorgeous Allure mousse eyeshadow by @popstarcosmteics. 💕 A wonderful glittery shade of pink works perfectly as a lip topper! You can win it and other POPSTAR goodies if you participate in our Valentine's Day inspired lip art contest #VDAYKISSES2018! 💕 For this look I used @limecrimemakeup Lavender Honey plushie, @popstarcosmetics Eunis liquid lipstick, Allure mousse eyeshadow and Diamond gloss + @katvondbeauty Trooper liner. 💕 Just to make it clear, this photo is retouched, I removed some of the liner creasing since it was impossible to achieve with makeup only. 💗 #makeup #mua #makeupartist #lipstick #liquidlipstick #beautyblogger #beautyblog #bblogger #lip #lips #snakebites #swatch #lipswatch #lipart #goth #gothgoth #limecrime #limecrimemakeup #velvetines #plushies #lavenderhoney #popstarcosmetics #katvondbeauty #katvondlook #kvdlook #kvd #makeup #corset

A post shared by Veronica Anrathi (@d1sarmon1a) on

View this post on Instagram

🦚PEACOCK🦚 A lip art inspired by these gorgeous Peacock press on nails by @marmaladenails! For this look I used @lethalcosmetics Abyss, Whistle Blower and Spectral liquid lipsticks, @popstarcosmetics Badass liquid lipstick and Diamond lip gloss, @jeffreestarcosmetics I'm Royalty, Mistletoe, Queen Bee liquid lipsticks, @shablamcosmetics Raining Men liquid lipsticks, @limecrimemakeup Pink Vlevet velvetine. ❤💙💚💛💜 #popstarcosmetics #makeup #mua #makeupartist #lipstick #liquidlipstick #beautyblog #bblogger #lip #lips #snakebites #swatch #lipswatch #lipart #lethalcosmetics #limecrime #limecrimemakeup #marmeladenails #jeffreestar #jeffreestarcosmetics #jsc #shablamcosmetics #pride2018

A post shared by Veronica Anrathi (@d1sarmon1a) on

View this post on Instagram

🌹WAR ROSE🌹 So I had this idea for a very long time, it was inspired by the name of @myth_cosmetics' lipstick – War Rose. It's also my mom's favorite lipstick, so I want to thank Myth for sending me (or rather my mom) quite a few extras! ❤What do you guys think of this design? The rose surprisingly wasn't that hard to create! 🌹 For this look I used @myth_cosmetics War Rose, @inkofelation Mezzanotte, @meltcosmetics Toke, @jeffreestarcosmetics Mistletoe, @belladonnascosmetics Nosferatu, @vinylcosmeticscult Bewitched, @teeezcosmetics Silver Lining gloss, @popstarcosmetics Diamond gloss. ❤🌹❤ #melt #meltcosmetics #melttoke #jeffreestar #jeffreestarcosmetics #makeup #lipart #mua #mythcosmetics #inkofelation #teeexcosmetics #rose #sword #warrose #piercings

A post shared by Veronica Anrathi (@d1sarmon1a) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤NEVA LAVD YAH🖤 Hey hey hey! Are you guys watching the new season of @rupaulsdragrace? 💞 LOVED the first episode! 💗 This lip was inspired by the signature makeup of @dustyray, she should've never got read for it! Living for the dots! 🖤 For this look I used @sugarpill Kim Chi eyeshadow, @meltcosmetics Xenon eyeshadow (Radioactive stack), @katvondbeauty Trooper liner, @popstarcosmetics Diamond lip gloss and @blackmooncosmetics Sleepwalker liquid lipstick. 🖤 🖤 🖤 #popstarcosmetics #katvondbeauty #katvondlook #kvdlook #kvd #makeup #mua #makeupartist #lipstick #liquidlipstick #beautyblog #bblogger #lip #lips #snakebites #swatch #lipswatch #lipart #sugarpill #blackmoon #blackmooncosmetics #melt #meltcosmetics #meltxenon #meltradioactive #dustyray #dustyraybottoms #rupaulsdragrace #nevalavdya #nevalavdyah

A post shared by Veronica Anrathi (@d1sarmon1a) on

View this post on Instagram

🐷OVER PARTY🐷 Have you guys been watching @shanedawson's new docu series with @jeffreestar? 🐷 I've been really enjoying it so far. How cool is it to peek behind the curtain and see the business side of the beauty industry? 🤯 So this little lip art was inspired by Shane's new piggy logo, obviously. 🐷 I used @jeffreestarcosmetics Queen Supreme, Prom Night and Drug Lord lipsticks + @popstarcosmetics Dainty eyeliner and Diamond lip gloss. Nails are @marmaladenails Blanca set coated with @ellamila Pinkterest nail polish. 💕💕💕 #makeup #mua #makeupartist #jeffreestarcosmetics #jeffreestar #jsc #lip #lips #lipart #lipstick #popstarcosmetics #jeffreexshane #shanexjeffree #jeffreestar #shane #shanedawson #pig #illuminatea #conspiracy #conspiracycollection #conspiracypalette #marmaladenails #ellamila

A post shared by Veronica Anrathi (@d1sarmon1a) on

View this post on Instagram

🌙TYRANDE🌙 Another World of Warcraft inspired lip art, this time it's based on Tyrande Whisperwind, whom I am also not entirely obsessed with, but I do like her style. This one is rather simple so I might do another one some time in the future. 🌙 HEY! For all who asked! Sylvanas is coming soon! 💀For this lip art I used @inkofelation Ariel liquid lipstick, @popstarcosmetics Captivate mousse eyeshadow, @lasplashcosmetics Sinfully Angelic eyeliner, @meltcosmetics Ghastly pencil and Sweet Tooth eyeshadow (Smoke Sessions collection), @vinylcosmeticscult Bewitched liquid lipstick and @limecrimemakeup Disco Cherry lip gloss. 🌙🌙🌙 #makeup #mua #makeupartist #lipstick #liquidlipstick #lips #snakebites #swatch #lipswatch #lipart #melt #meltcosmetics #meltsweettooth #meltghastly #vinylcosmetics #popstarcosmetics #limecrime #lasplash #inkofelation #alliance #warcraft #wow #worldofwarcraft #blizzard #battleforazeroth #tyrande #nightelvf

A post shared by Veronica Anrathi (@d1sarmon1a) on

View this post on Instagram

🎉RANIBOW SPRIMKLE🎉 New lip art alert! 😮 Another set of dicey babies from @krakendice, a new favorite of mine. 💕 These just had to be incorporated into this makeup thing that I do here, such pretty! 🤷🏼‍♀️ Yes, I tried to fully cover my lips in sprinkles too and no, it did not look as good as it sounds. 😒 So ended up with this! Hope you peeps still like it. 😅 I used @jeffreestarcosmetics Queen Bee, Jawbreaker, Queen Supreme, Drug Lord and Blow Pony lipsticks + @meltcosmetics Superheat for the outline + @limecrimemakeup Disco Cherry gloss! 💗💗💗 #melt #meltcosmetics #makeup #mua #makeupartist #jeffreestarcosmetics #jeffreestar #jsc #meltradioactive #meltsuperheat #lip #lips #lipart #lipstick #dice #dungeonsanddragons #roleplay #dnd #rpg #krakendice #limecrime #limecrimemakeup #rainbowsprinkles #sprinkles #ranibowsprimkle

A post shared by Veronica Anrathi (@d1sarmon1a) on

View this post on Instagram

Christmas sweater realness! ❄ I used @meltcosmetics Death Cherry liquid set lipstick, @popstarcosmetics Katya liquid lipstick and Diamond lip gloss, @nyxcosmetics White liner. 🎄 This lip art was inspired by different Christmas sweaters and socks plus a bunch of nail art I've seen with a similar theme. Must admit it took me a while to retouch the white liner because it was cracking heavily. Still very satisfied with the result. 🎅🏻 #makeup #mua #makeupartist #lipstick #liquidlipstick #beautyblogger #lip #lips #snakebites #swatch #lipswatch #lipart #nyx #nyxcosmetics #popstarcosmetics #snow #winter #snowman #meltcosmetics #melt #meltdeathcherry #christmas #christmassweater #uglychristmassweater #realalterface2018 #НГсТютюшкой2018

A post shared by Veronica Anrathi (@d1sarmon1a) on

View this post on Instagram

💗 ELATION 💗 This was a lot of fun to make and also a major pain in the ass! 😅 But I absolutely love the result! Do you? 💗 For the month of February I became a proud ambassador of the wonderful brand @inkofelation. I am very happy about this collaboration since I truly adore their formula and would love you guys to check them out! 💗 For this lip art I used their Lightwear Liquid Ink in the shades Cream Soda, Velluto and Mezzanotte! And it's a first fully matte lip art I've made in a good while. The formula is creamy and does not crack or dry you out so I didn't feel the need to smooth out the natural lines on my lips with the gloss. Should I do more matte lip arts in the future? 🤔 #makeup #mua #makeupartist #lipstick #liquidlipstick #lips #snakebites #swatch #lipswatch #lipart #vday #valentinesday #valentines #inkofelation #pinklips #ad #heartemoji #heart

A post shared by Veronica Anrathi (@d1sarmon1a) on

View this post on Instagram

💀SYLVANAS💀 So how is your 2019 going so far…? Here is my first lip art of the year, continuing my World of Warcraft series! And yes, FINALLY, this was inspired by my one and only Banshee Queen, the Dark Lady and the powerful Warchief of the Horde – Sylvanas Windrunner! 💀 I took my time with this one cause I wanted to make sure I'll do my favorite character proper justice. I've been playing Forsaken since day one, I've been obsessed with her forever. So I'm sorry, Zappy Boi, but I will NOT betray MY Warchief! 🖤 For this lip art I used @anastasiabeverlyhills Sad Girl liquid lipstick, @babybatbeauty Masquerade liquid lipstick, @lasplashcosmetics Sinfully Angelic eyeliner, @meltcosmetics Ghastly pencil, @vinylcosmeticscult Bewitched liquid lipstick, @jeffrestarcosmetics Mistletoe liquid lipstick, @popstarcosmetics Caprivate mousse eyeshadow and Diamond lip gloss. 💀💀💀 #makeup #mua #makeupartist #lipstick #liquidlipstick #lips #snakebites #swatch #lipswatch #lipart #melt #meltcosmetics #meltghastly #vinylcosmetics #popstarcosmetics #lasplash #warcraft #wow #worldofwarcraft #blizzard #battleforazeroth #sylvanas #windrunner #horde #bfa #forsaken #undead

A post shared by Veronica Anrathi (@d1sarmon1a) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤 PAINT IT BLACK 🖤 A collage of my black and white lip arts from last year. I feel like some of these works are so far down my page, no one will scroll long enough to see them, and I am actually very proud of them. So which one do you like the most? 🖤 🖤 🖤 Products that I used: @katvondbeauty Witches lipstick, NaYeon lipstick and Trooper ink liner, @houseofbeauty.co Raven lip hybrid, @popstarcosmetics Diamond lip gloss, Diamond Dust and Kiki lipstick, @meltcosmetics Dark Matter eyeshadow, @lasplashcosmetics Art-ki-tekt liner, @lethalcosmetics Rapid Decay lipstick, @sophisticatcosmetics Inque lipstick, @nyxcosmetics White liner, @shopmissa Rogue lipstick. 🖤🖤🖤 PS: Sorry for the lack of updates, I'm drowning in work! #popstarcosmetics #katvondbeauty #katvondlook #kvdlook #kvd #makeup #mua #makeupartist #lipstick #liquidlipstick #beautyblogger #beautyblog #bblogger #lip #lips #snakebites #swatch #lipswatch #lipart #liphybrid #houseofbeauty #diamonddust #nyxcosmetics #lethalcosmetics #meltcosmetics #lasplash

A post shared by Veronica Anrathi (@d1sarmon1a) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Read My Lips

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    November 20, 2019 at 7:42 am

    Normall;y, I don’t pay a lot of attention to female lips. There are other body parts to look at. BUT, these are outstanding and beautiful. Not sure I lile the piecings or not but they do add to the beautiful. Slightly courious about the pointed one of the left side of her mouth. It must take some time to do so she can’t drink or eat while doing them. Thanks Donna for another great morning with my coffee. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. loisajay
    November 20, 2019 at 8:11 am

    Lips are all over Pinterest and, quite honestly, I cannot get enough of them–says this very minimal makeup gal. They are both beautiful and fascinating! No room for error here. These are outstanding, Donna. I agree with Hal. **raises coffee cup in tribute to Donna**

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.