Read My Lips

Veronica Anrathi

It’s been a while since I did a makeup post. I know they’re not for everyone, but these lip designs by Veronica Anrathi, A.K.A. D1sarmon1a, are so exceptional, I just couldn’t keep them to myself. I love her use of color and the way she sometimes uses the lips’ natural shape to create an illusion like the Egyptian eye above. So creative!

The Ukrainian artist’s feed is full of gorgeous photos of lip effects she’s done on herself. I can’t imagine how she gets such amazing photographs of her work. She could make some money just selling her photography setup secrets!

You can see all of D1sarmon1a’s outrageous designs on Instagram and Facebook.