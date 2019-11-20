Read My Lips

It’s been a while since I did a makeup post. I know they’re not for everyone, but these lip designs by Veronica Anrathi, A.K.A. D1sarmon1a, are so exceptional, I just couldn’t keep them to myself. I love her use of color and the way she sometimes uses the lips’ natural shape to create an illusion like the Egyptian eye above. So creative!
The Ukrainian artist’s feed is full of gorgeous photos of lip effects she’s done on herself. I can’t imagine how she gets such amazing photographs of her work. She could make some money just selling her photography setup secrets!
You can see all of D1sarmon1a’s outrageous designs on Instagram and Facebook.
November 20, 2019 at 7:42 am
Normall;y, I don’t pay a lot of attention to female lips. There are other body parts to look at. BUT, these are outstanding and beautiful. Not sure I lile the piecings or not but they do add to the beautiful. Slightly courious about the pointed one of the left side of her mouth. It must take some time to do so she can’t drink or eat while doing them. Thanks Donna for another great morning with my coffee. Hal
November 20, 2019 at 8:11 am
Lips are all over Pinterest and, quite honestly, I cannot get enough of them–says this very minimal makeup gal. They are both beautiful and fascinating! No room for error here. These are outstanding, Donna. I agree with Hal. **raises coffee cup in tribute to Donna**
