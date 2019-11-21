Etsomnia™ 247: Angry Birds

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Can you believe Thanksgiving is just one week away? Nor can I! I thought in honor of the holiday, I’d explore the Thanksgiving turkey theme this week. As expected, the offerings leaned mostly into the realm of terrible taste, with a few lovelies in among the swill. Don’t get me wrong: I love the holiday. It’s just the decor (and “fashion”) I loathe.
November 21, 2019 at 8:18 am
You just have to wonder.
November 21, 2019 at 9:50 am
Indeed you do!
November 21, 2019 at 10:56 am
🙂 NO NO and NO — Hal
November 21, 2019 at 4:31 pm
Ha! Agreed.
November 21, 2019 at 3:12 pm
First of all, can we launch a rescue mission for that emotionally abuse hedgehog? Second of all, I didn’t think there was going to be a garment worse than those turkey leg pants but that bonkers burlap sack “dress” took the lead. The undies make me think of that description of a pathetic penis looking like “the last turkey in the store at Christmas” (or is that just a saying in my family?)
).
